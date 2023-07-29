Why did Jim Harbaugh leave the 49ers? Exploring Michigan HC's NFL career

Jim Harbaugh had an exceptional career in the pro football arena. When Harbaugh and his 49ers reached Super Bowl XLVII in their 34-31 loss to the Ravens, that was the closest the Niners had been to the Lombardi in the last three decades. So why did Jim Harbaugh leave the 49ers and the NFL just a year after the most successful season that the franchise had had in decades?

Jim Harbaugh was brought in to coach the 49ers in 2011, which would mark his first and only stint as a head coach in the NFL. He won the AP NFL Coach of the Year award in his first season as coach, after leading the stuttering 49ers to the NFC Championship Game.

The following season, Jim Harbaugh and his 49ers would return to take the miracle one step closer, as the Niners would reach all the way to Super Bowl XLVII, where Harbaugh would lose to the Baltimore Ravens, coached by his brother John.

The moment when Jim Harbaugh leave the 49ers

The 49ers would continue to see success in the coming season, with Harbaugh becoming the first head coach to reach a conference championship game in each of his first three seasons.

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Michigan v TCU

But this was also the year that the end of the Harbaugh era would begin in San Francisco as a brewing power struggle would emerge between Harbaugh and GM Trent Baalke.

After a bout of muted success in the 2014 season, the 49ers and Harbaugh parted ways due to disagreements between Baalke and Harbaugh about the power hierarchy of the team and the management of the organization losing faith in Harbaugh.

A year after the 49ers reached the Super Bowl under Harbaugh, his stint with the team ended, as he officially made his way to become the head coach for the Michgan Wolverines, his alma mater.

That was the last that the NFL would see of Jim Harbaugh in the league, which is especially disappointing given his coaching success and legendary playing career.

The legendary playing career of Jim Harbaugh in the NFL

Arizona Cardinals v San Francisco 49ers

Before he became one of the most renowned coaches in his short NFL stint and in the world of College Football, Harbaugh was known among the leading quarterbacks during the late 80s and 90s. He was picked 26th overall in the first round of the 1987 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears.

During his seven seasons with the team, he would serve as a reliable reserve and eventually as the lead signal caller for the Bears. He eventually moved on to sign with the Indianapolis Colts, where he would play out his best years in the NFL as their starting quarterback.

Harbaugh even made it to the Pro Bowl and was named the AFC Player of the Year during his career-best 1995 season, during which he led the Colts to the AFC Championship Game.

Harbaugh played a couple more years for the Colts before playing out his final few seasons with the Baltimore Ravens and the San Diego Chargers, respectively.