Jim Harbaugh returning to the NFL? Michigan coach addresses rumors about returning to the league

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has been a highly sought-after man lately. After yet another superb season with the Wolverines, despite the loss to TCU, suggestions has it that Harbaugh wants to get his feet back into NFL circles.

The Carolina Panthers and Denver Broncos are thought to have already reached out to the Michigan head coach. But the former San Francisco 49ers head coach has now moved to clarify his future.

In a statement put out by Michigan, Harbaugh addressed the rumors of him returning to the NFL. He said:

“As I stated in December, while no one knows what the future holds, I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023,” Harbaugh said in the statement. “I have spoken with President Santa Ono and Athletic Director Warde Manuel and appreciate their support of me and our program. Our mission as Wolverines continues, and we are preparing for the 2023 season with great passion and enthusiasm."

Will Jim Harbaugh in fact be the head coach of Michigan in 2023?

Jim Harbaugh at Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Michigan v TCU

Those looking at the statement could take it for all its worth and pen in the Michigan head coach to be there in 2023. But if we look a little deeper, that could be far from the case.

Given Harbaugh's choice of words, does that leave the door ajar for a potential exit and a way back into the NFL? You bet it does.

Whether or not that happens remains to be seen, but his NFL record is nothing to sneeze at. Jim Harbaugh has a 44-19-1 record in his time in the NFL. That is seriously good.

He is one of the most sought-after candidates in college football and it will be fascinating to see if any NFL teams can turn his head with an attractive offer.

But for now at least, he will remain in Michigan.

