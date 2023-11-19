Jim Harbaugh’s daughter Grace Harbaugh drops her reaction to Michigan’s 1000th win [WATCH]

The Michigan Wolverines crossed yet another milestone in their program's history on Saturday, and head coach Jim Harbaugh's daughter, Grace Harbaugh, reacted to it. The Wolverines were up against the Maryland Terrapins in Week 12 and they played without Harbaugh coaching them from the sidelines.

Despite that, they registered a resounding win to extend their unbeaten run. The victory was also their 1000th in program history. Harbaugh’s daughter Grace took to social media to give her one-word reaction to the milestone.

Grace Harbaugh shared a reel through her Instagram story and wrote what she felt about the win and the program crossing a historical number.

“Different,” Grace wrote in her IG story.

The Michigan Wolverines are the first team to have 1000 wins in the history of college football. They are followed by Ohio State with 963 wins and Alabama Crimson Tide with 962. It is definitely an achievement worth celebrating.

The Wolverines have had a lot of distractions in recent times, with the sign-stealing saga raging through the college football world. The program has already seen people lose their jobs and head coach Jim Harbaugh getting suspended by Big Ten due to the controversy. In such times, the team doing well and achievements like this do come as a relief for every Wolverines fan, including Grace Harbaugh.

Michigan takes down Maryland to set up final week division title game with Ohio State

Michigan has been unstoppable this season against any opponents they have faced, and the Terrapins were no different. They dominated the game from the start and led throughout the sixty minutes of play. In the end, Maryland couldn't catch up with them.

JJ McCarthy threw for 141 yards without a touchdown. He was aided by running back Blake Corum, who ran for 94 yards and two touchdowns. The Wolverines won 31-24 to go 11-0 overall this season.

Their next game is now a virtual Big Ten East title game against the Ohio State Buckeyes on Nov. 25 at the Michigan Stadium.