Jim Harbaugh’s daughter Grace Harbaugh gets emotional as Michigan’s last home game against Ohio State approaches

Jim Harbaugh's daughter, Grace Harbaugh is getting emotional as the Michigan Wolverines play the last home game of their 2023 season on Saturday. Moreover, it will also be the last home game for Grace as a Michigan student.

Grace shared a post on her social media regarding the game, painting her face with the Michigan logo. The Wolverines take on the Ohio State Buckeyes in what is effectively the decider for the Big Ten East division. The game holds a lot of significance for both the programs and the trajectory of their postseason.

“Last ever home game as a student this week,” Grace wrote while sharing her photo on an Instagram story.

Grace Harbaugh IG

Grace has been around the University of Michigan sports programs as a member of the school’s water polo team. She enrolled in the College of Literature, Science and Arts in 2020 and also won the Academic All-Big Ten twice. She is graduating from the University in May.

Her father, Jim Harbaugh will not be able to coach Michigan during their rivalry game against Ohio State due to his recent suspension. The Big Ten handed him a three-game suspension due to the sign stealing controversy, which ends with the regular season. Harbuagh would certainly want his return stage to be the Big Ten championship game.

Grace Harbaugh's last Michigan home game as a student turns out to be virtual Big Ten East Championship game

The Michigan-Ohio State rivalry is a big thing in the college football world. They are the two most successful teams in the history of college football in terms of the number of games won. While Michigan is the first team to register 1,000 college football victories, Ohio State is second with 963. Their clash next week will decide who plays the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Big Ten championship game.

Both the teams are coming into the game with a perfect 11-0 record. The Michigan offense is working well with JJ McCarthy under center. The QB has thrown 18 touchdown passes and 2,335 passing yards. The Ohio State QB Kyle McCord has 2,899 passing yards and 22 touchdowns.

It remains to be seen who will take their team over the line in the last home game for Grace Harbaugh as a student.