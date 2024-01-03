Jim Harbaugh’s daughter Grace Harbaugh reacts to Michigan HC mother’s adorable reaction to win against Alabama - “The best”

After Michigan's triumphant victory over Alabama in the Rose Bowl, the spotlight isn't just on head coach Jim Harbaugh but also on the heartfelt reactions of those closest to him.

One such reaction came from Grace Harbaugh, Jim's daughter, who took to her Instagram story to share her joy.

Grace, a member of the University of Michigan's women's water polo team, expressed her admiration for the team's success and her grandmother's adorable reaction to win against Alabama, simply stating,

"The best."

Source: Ig@graceharbaugh

Grace Harbaugh is an important part of Michigan's women's water polo squad. She made an impact during her four-year career, appearing in 56 games and scoring 26 points.

Jim Harbaugh praises quarterback JJ McCarthy

Following the monumental Rose Bowl victory, Jim Harbaugh didn't hesitate to commend quarterback JJ McCarthy, labeling him the greatest quarterback in the history of Michigan's college football.

“I’ve said it before, but right here, this is the greatest quarterback in the University of Michigan – college football history,” Harbaugh said.

Despite the illustrious legacy of former quarterback Tom Brady, Harbaugh highlighted McCarthy's pivotal role in leading the team to the national championship game.

"Got a long way to go to get to get where Tom Brady eventually got to, which is the GOAT. But in a college career, there’s been nobody at Michigan better than JJ.He is that guy,” Harbaugh added.

With only one loss since taking over as the starting quarterback, McCarthy's impressive win percentage positions Michigan as a formidable contender for the coveted national title, the first since 1998.

The Wolverines now aim to take down a strong Washington team and etch their names in history.

Jim Harbaugh's influence and future at Michigan

Even in his absence, Jim Harbaugh's influence permeates the Michigan football program. As players and coaches speak about their experiences, Harbaugh's unique personality and coaching style become evident.

"I think it just made us stronger as a team," Defensive back Rod Moore said. "You don't have your head coach for about six games of the season and you still go undefeated. It makes you a strong team overall. I think it made us come together more."

However, amid the success, there have been rumblings about Harbaugh's possible departure from Michigan, with issues such as an ongoing sign-stealing investigation adding to the uncertainty.

The college football world anxiously awaits the outcome, with some speculating that a national championship title could be a decisive factor in Harbaugh's future with the program.