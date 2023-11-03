Michigan football staffer fired after being captured for attempting to meet an "underage" girl: Report

The troubles surrounding the Michigan Wolverines continue to pile up as reports about a Michigan football staffer allegedly soliciting a minor have come public. Alex Yood is the subject of an Instagram video that claimed he was purchasing alcohol ahead of a meeting with an underaged girl.

Below is the video in its entirety of the Michigan football staffer being confronted by people pretending to be that female.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

The Michigan Wolverines football program released Yood once the video was published. The school and its football program have not made any statements regarding the situation.

What other issues have happened besides the Michigan football staffer?

The Michigan football staffer situation is part of a long line of issues surrounding the program.

The troubles began with the three-game suspension of Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh for violating an NCAA rule about recruiting during the COVID-19 dead period. The suspension was self-imposed as additional penalties from the NCAA can still come later.

That seemed to just be the tip of the iceberg for what is going on in Ann Arbor.

Next happened later in January as Michigan football fired co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss after the University of Michigan Police Department investigated possible computer access crimes. The investigation is still ongoing, and the FBI has joined the investigation into Weiss.

The third situation involves Connor Stalions, who is the focal point of an investigation alleging the Wolverines were stealing signs. The Big Ten issued a statement regarding the "off-campus, in-person scouting of future opponents" that violates an NCAA rule.

"Late Wednesday afternoon, the Big Ten Conference and the University of Michigan were notified by the NCAA that the NCAA was investigating allegations of sign stealing by the University of Michigan football program. The Big Ten Conference has notified Michigan State University and future opponents. The Big Ten Conference considers the integrity of competition to be of utmost importance and will continue to monitor the investigation." H/t The Michigan Insider