Jim Harbaugh’s daughter, Grace Harbaugh, roasts Chiefs' WRs for missing Patrick Mahomes' perfect passes

Grace Harbaugh, the daughter of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, is known for her fun posts on social media. She is a popular figure on different social media platforms and uses them to have fun and also give a glimpse into Jim Harbaugh’s personal life.

Following Kansas City Chief Kadarius Toney's subpar performances in the preseason game against the Detroit Lions, Grace Harbaugh mocked the wide receiver on her Instagram story for his poor drops on perfectly placed passes from 2022 NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes.

Toney defined the challenges faced by the Kansas City receiving corps, as he dropped three passes, one of which led to a pivotal Lions touchdown. He managed to catch just one pass for a mere yard out of five targets. This pretty much calls for concern as the season starts.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Expand Tweet

This comes days after she poked fun at her dad Jim Harbaugh

Jim Harbaugh could not attend Michigan's first home game against East Carolina at the Big House due to his three-game suspension amid an NCAA infraction case. Grace Harbaugh took the time to make fun of him at the stadium while at the student stand during the game.

In a short video captured from the stands, Grace Harbaugh is seen lip-syncing to a popular TikTok audio sourced from a musical adaptation of the film "Finding Nemo." She mimicked singing while playfully acting as if she was searching the stadium for her father.

Notably, the post was captioned “Free Jim,” adding that to the list of her many social media posts where she playfully teases Jim Harbaugh. Grace is an undergraduate student at the University of Michigan and is also a member of the university's water polo team.

Expand Tweet

Patrick Mahomes expresses trust in Kadarius Toney

Following the disappointing performance, quarterback Patrick Mahomes expressed his continued confidence in Kadarius Toney. He mentioned that the receiver had missed some valuable training camp time, which could have contributed to the issues witnessed in the game.

"I have trust in KT. He missed a lot of training camp," Mahomes said. "Obviously, he wanted to play and fought in rehab hard so he could play. Stuff is not always going to go your way. Obviously, he would have wanted to catch a few of those in the game, but I have trust that he is going to be the guy that I go to in those crucial moments."

The Chiefs are looking to retain the Super Bowl this season after their dramatic victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in Glendale back in February. The team's offense will have a crucial role to play once again.