Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines are dominating whoever they face this season. In their latest game, a resounding victory against Indiana in week 7, it became evident that no one seems capable of countering Harbaugh's strategic moves.

In light of this, Grace Harbaugh, the coach's daughter, decided to make more productive use of her time rather than merely spectating the Wolverines demolish Indiana.

Instead of watching yet another one-sided match from the stands, Grace opted to step onto the sidelines to learn the nitty-gritty of a new craft.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Grace Harbaugh shadows Fox's Jenny Taft

As always, Grace Harbaugh turned up to watch her father, Jim Harbaugh, and the Michigan Wolverines take the field in the college football season. This time, it was the Indiana Hoosiers who were in front of them. By the time Hatbaugh's boys took care of the Hoosiers, Grace teamed up with Fox's Jenny Taft on the sidelines.

"Shadowed the [GOAT] today," Grace wrote on a picture she shared on her Instagram story.

Credit: Grace Harbaugh IG

Taft was a long-standing moderator of FS1's show 'Undisputed' with Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe. She's also Fox's go-to sideline reporter during their college football broadcasts.

During her most recent assignment at the University of Michigan stadium, she got the help of Harbaugh's daughter, among others. And the Wolverines made sure to make a show out of it.

Jim Harbaugh can't put a foot wrong this season

Jim Harbaugh's season has been flawless, with the Wolverines showing no signs of faltering, and the Indiana Hoosiers proved to be no match for them.

Indiana drew the first blood with a touchdown thrown by their star wide receiver Donaven McCulley. But that was it for them in offense.

The Wolverines got hold of the game in the second quarter and put 52 points on the board without conceding any in the rest of the game. It turned out to be a 52-7 blowout win for the Wolverines with QB JJ McCarthy throwing three TDs while Jack Tuttle chipped in with a TD pass of his own.

The 7-0 Wolverines will take on the 2-4 Michigan State Spartans who fell to Rutgers in week 7. Is this Michigan's year to go all the way?