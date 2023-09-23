Jim Harbaugh’s Michigan return gets marred by Rutgers’ quick strike with a 69-yard TD pass in opening minute

The Michigan Wolverines have been without coach Jim Harbaugh for the first three games of the 2023 season as he was suspended. The Wolverines were able to go undefeated in that stretch and are the second-ranked program in college football.

The program was excited to have Harbaugh back on the sidelines for the first time this season. They opened their Big Ten schedule this afternoon with a game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. The Wolverines kicked off as 24-point favorites, but the Scarlet Knights did not take long to ruin the return.

Rutgers began with the ball, and Jim Harbaugh's defense was on the field. It only took 60 seconds for the defense to get off the field, but not how they wanted to, as junior quarterback Gavin Wimsatt threw a 69-yard touchdown pass to the senior wide receiver Christian Dremel.

This was not the start Michigan was hoping for, but they were able to bounce back and enter halftime with a 14-7 lead.

What should we expect from the Michigan Wolverines this season with Jim Harbaugh back coaching?

Jim Harbaugh has been one of the best college football coaches since returning to the Michigan Wolverines. This program has some lofty expectations as they are one of the top contenders for the national championship. They enter Week 4 only behind the Georgia Bulldogs in the AP Poll.

This team is primed to go on a deep run in the College Football Playoff with an experienced offense led by junior quarterback JJ McCarthy. On the year, McCarthy is 56-of-68 (82.4 completion percentage) for 701 yards with seven touchdown passes to three interceptions. They also have one of the best running backs in senior Blake Corum. He has run the ball 37 times for 254 yards (6.9 yards per attempt) with six rushing touchdowns.

The defense must force a few more mistakes, as they have only recorded four total turnovers (three interceptions and one fumble recovery) on the year. With the Big Ten Conference getting ready to add the UCLA Bruins, Oregon Ducks, Washington Huskies, and USC Trojans next season, this is the time for the Wolverines to strike.

As long as they can win the Big Ten Conference Championship Game this season, they should be automatically in the College Football Playoff.