Just a day after winning the rivalry game against Ohio State, the reaction of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has surfaced. His son, James Harbaugh, took to social media and uploaded a snap of him sitting on the couch. He also revealed what Harbaugh said about the win.

Due to his suspension, Harbaugh wasn't there to lead his team to victory, so interim HC Sherrone Moore did so in his absence. Jim will be back in the postseason after serving his three-game suspension from the Big Ten. However, his mood was boosted by the Wolverines' third straight victory over the Buckeyes.

Here is what James Harbaugh said about the reaction of his father, Jim Harbaugh, after the Michigan Wolverines overcame rivals the Ohio State Buckeyes for the third time in as many years.

“Say it's the happiest day of his life,” James wrote in his Instagram story with the snap.

Harbaugh has faced a lot of scrutiny in recent times after the Big Ten and the NCAA launched an investigation into a sign-stealing scandal.

Michigan staffer Connor Stallions, the man in the eye of the storm, resigned after initially being suspended with pay after allegations of him hiring people to record the signs used by future opponents.

The conference handed the head coach a three-game ban which ended with the Buckeyes game.

Jim Harbaugh led Michigan in 2023

Despite all the distractions off the field, Michigan’s on-field performances did not get affected. They won all the regular-season games of the year and ended up with a perfect 12-0 record. The win over the Buckeyes has also sealed a spot for them on the Big Ten championship card against the Iowa Hawkeyes, which will be Harbaugh's first game after serving the ban.

QB JJ McCarthy threw for 2,483 passing yards in the season with 191 completions. He registered a completion rate of 74.3% and recorded 19 passing touchdowns.

It remains to be seen how the Wolverines fare in the college football playoffs.