Jim Harbaugh's son has a message for the Michigan State fans. Harbaugh's Michigan Wolverines extended their dominant run of the season to Week 8. They just rolled over Michigan State, with their opponents having no answer at all.

The gigantic win gave James Harbaugh a chance to troll the Spartan nation and he did that in style. Just as the game got over, the son of the Wolverines head coach sent out a message to the MSU fans that would be funny to a neutral but the Spartans wouldn't like it.

So what exactly did the son of Jim Harbaugh have to say to his 'MSU friends' after the Wolverines' emphatic 49-0 shutout win over the Spartans on Saturday?

James Harbaugh pokes fun at MSU fans after big shutout win

Just as the week 8 game got over, James Harbaugh took to Instagram to post the final scoreline of the Michigan Wolverines' gigantic win over the Michigan State Spartans. And the son of Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh did not forget to include a sly message for the opposing fanbase as the scoreline read 49-0 in favor of his dad's boys.

"MSU friends, why so quiet? Make some noise," junior Harbaugh wrote with a laughing face emoji.

The Wolverines have been in trouble recently with the NCAA over alleged stealing of signs from their opponents.

While many of their critics have accused Jim Harbaugh of using unfair means, many ex-professional players, most of whom have been Michigan's rivals, have dismissed those allegations altogether.

Under these circumstances, such a gigantic win would be even more satisfying for the program and Harbaugh himself.

Jim Harbaugh makes a statement in Michigan's 49-0 win

The Wolverines have had a great season so far and came into Week 8 unbeaten. And they certainly did not lift their foot of the gas pedal once they got hold of the game against the Spartans. Jim Harbaugh and his boys showed that there is a big gulf in class between them and their local rivals.

Quarterback JJ McCarthy was hailed before the game by Harbaugh as on the road to be the best in his position in program history. He made those words look prophetic as he threw 22 completions out of 27 attempts, going for 287 passing yards.

The QB threw 4 touchdown passes in the game in a 49-0 victory for Harbaugh and the Wolverines program.

With the win, Michigan has improved its record to 8-0, almost confirming their place in a Bowl game. And the college football playoffs look to be within their grasp too. Will they end up with a perfect season?