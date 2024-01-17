Jim Harbaugh seeking Michigan contract with unusual termination clauses amid Chargers’ NFL interest: Reports 

The drama surrounding where Jim Harbaugh will be coaching next season continues as he has officially interviewed with the Los Angeles Chargers. However, it is being reported that, in his negotiations with the Michigan Wolverines, Harbaugh wants some interesting termination clauses.

Multiple sources are reporting that Jim Harbaugh is looking for language in his contract with the Michigan Wolverines that would make him immune from being fired for anything that could pop up in the multiple NCAA investigations that are happening in the program. In addition, he is looking to delay the start date for a new contract to have a lower buyout for NFL teams to sign him away.

As the current contract states, Harbaugh had his buyout drop from $2.25 million to $1.5 million on Jan. 11. The University of Michigan wants that number to increase to $4 million in the new deal.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Some things are likely going to be given to each side if Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines reach a new contract.

Also Read: "We're all robbing the same train here": $35M worth Jim Harbaugh urges revenue sharing in CFB as uncertainty looms around Michigan contract extension

Where will Jim Harbaugh coach in the 2024 season?

There is going to be a bit of a bidding war between the NFL and Michigan Wolverines to have Jim Harbaugh on their sidelines. On Monday, it was reported that he had his first meeting with the Los Angeles Chargers.

The conversation is going to be if Harbaugh will return to college or not. The lean seems to be that he will be making the jump to an NFL team more likely than returning to the Michigan Wolverines. Let's just a take a look at some things that are going around the program.

If Jim Harbaugh is going to return, it seems there is dirt on him that the NCAA investigations find, and he does not want to stain his reputation without being guaranteed the money. Some of his top stars, including quarterback J.J. McCarthy declared for the NFL draft despite having another year of eligibility. That could be a sign that Harbaugh told his players that he is leaning towards leaving and is not going to be returning in an attempt to repeat.

The likeliest NFL team for him to join would be the Los Angeles Chargers, but do not be surprised if he winds up as the next coach for the Dallas Cowboys if they fire Mike McCarthy. Big personalities in Dallas always help and would get some excitement for the Cowboys heading into next season.

Also Read: Amid Jim Harbaugh to Chargers rumors, Ravens HC John Harbaugh takes hilarious dig at his brother and Connor Stallions' sign-stealing allegations