Amid Jim Harbaugh to Chargers rumors, Ravens HC John Harbaugh takes hilarious dig at his brother and Connor Stallions' sign-stealing allegations

Jim Harbaugh to the Chargers seems to be one of the potential landing spots for him as the rumors continue to swirl. His brother, John Harbaugh, has been getting ready for the AFC Divisional Round and was getting ready to scout all the potential opponents that they can face going forward.

While discussing the weather in Kansas City, they had the fourth-lowest temperature at kickoff. John Harbaugh discussed the ability of scouts to travel to the games, something that is not allowed in college football.

Harbaugh takes a dig at it as his brother, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, had a three-game suspension at the end of the regular season due to this situation. It will be interesting to see if Jim Harbaugh goes to the Chargers, as he is exploring all of his options after winning the 2024 National Championship Game and giving the Wolverines a perfect 15-0 season.

Is Jim Harbaugh to Chargers the right move for Harbaugh going forward?

Jim Harbaugh to the Chargers would certainly be one of the biggest splashes for both sides. Harbaugh hired NFL agent Don Yee a few weeks ago so it seems that he is serious about making the jump from college football to the NFL.

The Los Angeles Chargers have a lot of talent and are in a tough division with the Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos.

Hiring Jim Harbaugh would be a huge plus for the Chargers but the Spanos family, who owns the Los Angeles Chargers, is not known for spending top dollar on personnel.

In terms of interest, adding Jim Harbaugh to Chargers makes sense, as he would immediately have an elite quarterback in Justin Herbert while also dealing with an aging roster and a lot of significant free agents like running back Austin Ekeler.

If you were to consider the Los Angeles Chargers a defensive team with how much talent is on that side of the football, they finished 24th in the NFL with 23.4 points per game.

A new coach like Jim Harbaugh, who has been successful at both the college and professional level, but expecting the Spanos to offer Harbaugh significant money just seems unlikely.

