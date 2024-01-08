"Brotha love on full display": John Harbaugh taking entire Ravens clan for Michigan vs Washington CFP national championship triggers instant meltdown

John Harbaugh, the coach of the Baltimore Ravens, will be one of the many in attendance for the Michigan vs Washington 2024 National Championship Game. He will be there with a whole contingent of Ravens to support his brother, coach Jim Harbaugh, for the game.

In addition to John being at the game, Adam Schefter is reporting defensive coordinator Mike McDonald, general manager Eric DeCosta and executive Ozzie Newsome to be the likely attendees as well. Some people are loving the sense of brotherly love between John and Jim Harbaugh.

However, it seems like some people are also against the sentiments of two brothers doing well.

Others are viewing this as the swansong of Jim Harbaugh coaching the Michigan Wolverines.

With Michigan vs Washington expected to be a close game between the top two programs in the nation, this should be an exciting game and an extra opportunity for John Harbaugh to do some scouting in the meantime.

Can Jim and John Harbaugh each win a championship this season?

Jim and John Harbaugh have a chance to do something we have not seen before and potentially will never see again: brothers winning the FBS National Championship and Super Bowl in the same season.

Baltimore Ravens are the top seed in the AFC and have a bye in the Wild Card Round of the NFL playoffs, while the Michigan Wolverines have the national championship game tonight.

The Wolverines are considered to be the favorite to win this game and conclude their undefeated season as champions, so the brunt of this will fall on the shoulders of John. The Ravens are considered the favorites to win the AFC and reach the Super Bowl, where it will be likely that Jim Harbaugh will be on the sidelines in the role reversal.

The Ravens have a bit of a challenge to get to the Super Bowl and win against teams like the Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers and Buffalo Bills. However, both Jim and John Harbaugh have incredible rosters and experienced coaching staffs so they should be able to pull this off.

