Jim Leonhard appointed as senior defensive football analyst at Illinois under Bret Bielema

Former Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard will be on Illinois' coaching staff for the upcoming college football season.

Leonhard acted as interim coach for the Badgers, but after Wisconsin hired Luke Fickell, Leonhard left the program having spent his entire coaching career with his alma mater.

It has taken a few months for him to find a new job. But, on Tuesday, it was revealed that Leonhard had been hired as a senior defensive analyst by the Illinois Fighting Illini and will join the staff of former Badgers coach Bret Bielema.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In a press release, Illinois shared the lengthy journey of Leonhard and how he ended up coaching for Illinois.

Jim Leonhard's career journey

Jim Leonhard left Wisconsin

Jim Leonhard played professionally in the NFL for 10 seasons and signed as an undrafted free agent with the Buffalo Bills in 2005. After spending three years with the Bills, he joined the Baltimore Ravens for a year and then spent the next three years with the New York Jets.

Leonhard then spent a year with the Denver Broncos, split 2013 between the New Orleans Saints and Bills, and ended his career in 2014 with the Cleveland Browns.

Leonhard started coaching in 2016 and returned to his alma mater to work as a defensive backs coach for a year. After one season, he added defensive coordinator to his title alongside defensive backs coach, a role he had until 2022, when he was promoted to interim head coach.

Leonhard became a defensive coordinator less than a year after starting his coaching career. He was named a finalist for the Broyles Award, presented to the nation's top assistant coach, in his first season running Wisconsin's defense in 2017.

Leonhard was also known for his stout defense as in his first five seasons as defensive coordinator, Wisconsin ranked among the nation's top five in total defense and top 10 in scoring defense four times.

However, he improved on that as in 2021, Wisconsin allowed just 239.1 yards per game, the third-best mark in school history and the lowest total at Wisconsin since 1954. It was the fewest yards allowed by an FBS team since 2011.

Jim Leonhard is now set to bring his knowledge on defense to Illinois. As well he will coach against his former team on October 21.

Recommended Video 5 Times Steph Curry Was HUMILIATED On And Off The Court!

Poll : Do you think Illinois made a good hire by bringing in Jim Leonhard? Yes No 0 votes