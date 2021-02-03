NFL Rumors: The Packers will interview Wisconsin Badgers defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard

On Tuesday, Yahoo! Sports reported that the Green Bay Packers will be interviewing Wisconsin Badgers defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard for the same position. Leonhard is that he is a Wisconsin native, so he'd be right at home with the Packers. He played high school and college football in Wisconsin. He's now a coach for the Badgers, so he would be a great fit in Green Bay.

Jim Leonhard would was born October 27, 1982 in Ladysmith, Wisconsin. Leonhard played high school football in Tony, Wisconsin. In college, he played for the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Leonhard led the Big Ten and the NCAA in interceptions in both the 2002 and 2003 seasons. Leonhard is currently sitting at fifth all time in the NCAA in total interceptions with 21. He's also the all-time leader for the Big Ten.

Jim Leonhard wouldn't leave #Wisconsin for many jobs, but this one might be tough to pass up. Wouldn't have to move his family far, and could soon be on track for an NFL head-coaching position. Will be interesting to see what happens. https://t.co/zRRRo2iyNc — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) February 2, 2021

The former defensive back out of Wisconsin didn't get drafted in 2005. Leonhard was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Buffalo Bills. Throughout his 10 years in the NFL, Leonhard spent time with the Buffalo Bills, the Baltimore Ravens, the Denver Broncos, the Cleveland Browns, and the New York Jets.

Leonard retired from the NFL after the 2014 NFL season. He would take a year off to rest after a long 10-year career. In 2016, Jim Leonhard accepted the defensive coordinator job with his alma mater, Wisconsin.

Why Jim Leonhard would be a good fit with the Green Bay Packers

NFC Championship - Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Green Bay Packers

Since he took over as the defensive coordinator at Wisconsin, Leonhard has turned the Badgers defense into one of the best units in the country. Wisconsin has ranked in the top ten in points allowed in three out of the last four seasons.

Leonhard could similarly excel with the Packers. When NFL fans discuss the Green Bay Packers, the conversation usually centers around their offense. Likewise, before Leonard joined the staff at Wisconsin, Badgers fans often praised the team's offense. Two years later, Wisconsin is known as a defensive team.

Over the past FIVE seasons, the Wisconsin Badgers defense ranks



-2nd in FBS in pts allowed (16.1)

-2nd in yds allowed (286.2 ypg)

-2nd in rush yards allowed (104.4)

-2nd in pass defense (106 rating)



It’s time the playoff committee showed some respect👐🏼 pic.twitter.com/D29KoxljqX — IKE Badgers Podcast (@IKE_Badgers) August 13, 2018

Leonard would be working with a talented group in Green Bay. This unit could dramatically improve overnight with Leonard as its leader. With the success Leonhard enjoyed at Wisconsin, the Packers could easily choose him to fill their vacancy.

Leonhard turned the Badgers defense into an elite unit. If the Packers want to take their defense to the next level, the smart hire would be Jim Leonhard.