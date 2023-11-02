Jim Thorpe Award semifinalists: Full list of players shortlisted for coveted college football award

The Paycom Jim Thorpe Award has been awarded to the best defensive back in college football since 1986. It is named after multi-sport star and Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Jim Thorpe. He starred as a running back, defensive back, kicker and punter and was named a consensus All-American in 1911 and 1912 as a member of the Carlisle Indians.

The 15 semifinalists to win the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award were named on Tuesday. Take a look at the list below.

Paycom Jim Thorpe Award semifinalists

1. Utah Utes safety Cole Bishop

2. Iowa Hawkeyes cornerback Cooper DeJean

3. Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Denzel Burke

4. Texas Longhorns cornerback Jahdae Barron

5. BYU Cougars cornerback Jakob Robinson

6. Alabama Crimson Tide cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry

7. Georgia Bulldogs safety Malaki Starks

8. Florida State Seminoles cornerback Renardo Green

9. Iowa State Cyclones cornerback T.J. Tampa

10. Colorado Buffaloes cornerback Travis Hunter

11. Louisiana Tech Bulldogs cornerback Willie Roberts

12. Air Force Falcons safety Trey Taylor

13. Missouri Tigers cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine

14. Auburn Tigers safety Jaylin Simpson

15. Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerback Benjamin Morrison

Check out the official announcement of the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award finalists here.

How do the Jim Thorpe semifinalists compare to the preseason watchlist?

There were 35 players named to the Jim Thorpe preseason watchlist. Of that group, only nine were named semifinalists to win the award midway through the season.

Utah Utes safety Cole Bishop, Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Denzel Burke, Iowa Hawkeyes cornerback Cooper DeJean, Alabama Crimson Tide cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry, Georgia Bulldogs safety Malaki Starks, Iowa State Cyclones cornerback T.J. Tampa, Louisiana Tech Bulldogs cornerback Willie Roberts, Air Force Falcons safety Trey Taylor and Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerback Benjamin Morrison were the players to make both lists.

Texas Longhorns cornerback Jahdae Barron, BYU Cougars cornerback Jakob Robinson, Florida State Seminoles cornerback Renardo Green, Colorado Buffaloes cornerback Travis Hunter, Missouri Tigers cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine and Auburn Tigers safety Jaylin Simpson have all done enough this season to impress and earn a position as one of the 15 semifinalists.

The three finalists will be announced on November 28, while the winner of the award will be announced on December 8. The Paycom Jim Thorpe Award banquet will be held on February 6, 2024, to honor the winner of the prestigious award.