Jimbo Fisher's son Trey Fisher endorses CFB analyst defending Michigan's sign-stealing scandal

Trey Fisher, the son of Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher, is supporting Michigan in the wake of the sign-stealing allegations against the Wolverines. The school is under investigation by the NCAA for allegedly conducting in-person scouting at future opponent's games.

In his recent Instagram story, Trey Fisher posted a video featuring Big Ten Network analyst and former NFL tight end Jake Butt. In the video, Butt, who had his college career at Michigan, noted that sign stealing is not illegal, and there is not enough proof against the Wolverines.

“Sign stealing is not illegal,” Jake Butt said. “You can steal signs from films. You can steal signs from TV copies. So, the videos going around proved nothing illegal.

“This gives ammo to your enemies and your opponent to say, 'This is why you've been so successful,' and I completely disagree with that. And I think this whole situation, it's unnecessary to have been here.”

Many analysts are on Michigan's side

Aside from Jake Butt, a good number of college football analysts seem to be on Michigan's side in the recent sign-stealing allegation, with many of them not seeing anything illegal in it. This includes the likes of Colin Cowherd, Jeff Saturday, Jake Crain and a host of others.

The consensus among these high-profile names is that the Wolverines are not alone in sign stealing and that it is conducted by almost every college football program. Therefore, several observers feel it's ridiculous to single out the Wolverines for this act because of their success.

The Wolverines remain unbeaten after eight games this season and are on course to retain the Big Ten championship and challenge for the national championship once again.

Is sign stealing illegal in college football?

The NCAA has banned in-person scouting of college football opponents since 1994. However, it's important to emphasize that sign stealing is allowed within the landscape as long as it doesn't rely on electronic methods to convey information to players or coaches.

However, there are regulations to prevent unsportsmanlike or unethical conduct by coaches, and head coaches are typically held accountable for violations that occur under their supervision. It remains to be seen if the NCAA feels the Wolverines have broken the rules.

Notably, a Michigan staffer, Connor Stalions, was said to have bought tickets for 30 games of 11 Big Ten opponents in the last three seasons. It remains to be seen if the NCAA will ascribe this as in-person scouting.

The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten) have an open weekend in Week 9. They take on the Purdue Boilermakers (2-5, 1-3 Big Ten) on Saturday, Nov. 4, at 7:30 p.m.