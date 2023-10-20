JJ Roberts injury update: Latest on the Marshall football player's injury vs JMU

JJ Roberts suffered a scary injury in Marshall Thundering Herd's Thursday night's 20-9 loss to James Madison Dukes.

During the fourth quarter, Roberts tried to make a tackle on pass reception and went down to the ground in pain. He was limping and remained on the ground for over 20 minutes as the medical team looked at the defensive back.

A few moments later, Roberts was stretched off the field. Following the game, Thundering Herd head coach Charles Huff couldn't give an update but praised the medical team for how they responded to the injury.

“Our medical team did a phenomenal job,” Huff said. “We prayed for him before he left and obviously, we’ll pray for him tonight — but I don’t have an update. I don’t want to speak or say anything and that not be accurate.”

According to reporters at the game, Roberts suffered a head or neck injury and gave a thumbs-up while he was being stretched off.

After the injury, Marshall linebacker Eli Neal said it was hard to see Roberts down on the field for so long.

“That’s something that you hate to see,” Neal said. “It’s the game that we play. That’s the ugly side of it.”

James Madison ended up defeating Marshall 20-9 to improve to 7-0 and could very well enter the rankings next week.

As of right now, there is no word on the extent of the injury and if Roberts will be able to return to the field this season.

JJ Roberts' college career

JJ Roberts began his career at Wake Forest in 2020 and in his first season, recorded five tackles and a forced fumble.

Roberts then recorded 19 tackles, two forced fumbles, and an interception in 2021. He then followed that up with 20 tackles and seven pass defenses in 2022 but entered the transfer portal.

After entering the transfer portal, Roberts committed to Marshall. In seven games with the Thundering Herd, the defensive back has 48 tackles, one forced fumble, and two interceptions.

Before getting injured, JJ Roberts had seven tackles against James Madison.