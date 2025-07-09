Joe Castiglione replacement search takes hit as former Oklahoma HC turns down job in favor of UFL

Joe Castiglione has been a part of Oklahoma since 1998. However, on Tuesday, the athletic director opened up about his decision to retire after the upcoming academic year. He has his retirement planned out for 2028.

Ad

After the long-term Oklahoma Athletic Director made the announcement, fans have started linking big names to the University as his replacement. One of them is Arlington Renegades coach Bob Stoops, who served as the head coach of the Sooners from 1999 to 2016.

However, Bob Stoops has shut down rumors about potentially replacing Joe Castiglione as Oklahoma's new AD. He also opened up about his love for coaching and how he would only consider a job that keeps him close to the game.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Oh no, no, no, no," Stoops said (according to On3). "If I wanted another job I'd be head coach again. At a University or somewhere. No, no. That job would never have been for me."

Stoops was very successful during his 18-season stint with the Sooners. He led the program to 10 Big 12 titles and won the national championship in 2000. He put up a 191-48 overall record and has the most wins in the program's history.

Ad

During his Tuesday press conference, Joe Castiglione opened up about the reason that influenced his decision to retire in the coming days.

"In the past couple of months, I've moved on from a fleeting thought to some deep life reflections," Castiglione said (as per ABC News).

"We all do that from time to time, thinking about my career, my life journey, my family, my faith, I guess you could say life itself? When is the right time? When is the right time to pass the baton?.. I'm not sure if it's ever perfect or predictable, but they always say you'll know."

Ad

During Castiglione's reign, the Oklahoma Sooners won 26 total national championships in different sports.

Oklahoma president heaps praise on Joe Castiglione amid retirement decision

Following Joe Castiglione's plans for the future, OU president Joseph Harroz Jr. shared his thoughts on the same.

Harroz heaped praise on Castiglione for his loyalty over the years and expressed his gratitude for the director's contributions in strengthening the University's athletic department over the years.

Ad

"Blue-chip program after blue-chip program has come calling for Joe, and every time he's told them no, clearly and quietly," Harroz said (as per the Oklahoman).

"Under Joe Castiglione, OU Athletics has shown us not just excellence, but also that we belong."

It will be interesting to see who the University hires as Castiglione's successor.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Priyam Hazarika Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.



When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music. Know More

Oklahoma Sooners Fan? Check out the latest Sooners depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.