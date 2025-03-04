Joel Klatt believes NFL teams will "Fall in Love" with Jalen Milroe after strong display at 2025 Combine 

Joel Klatt believes teams will be more interested in drafting Jalen Milroe after his NFL Scouting Combine performance. The former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback participated in the event over the weekend to showcase his skills ahead of the 2025 NFL draft. He joins a talented class of quarterbacks, including Shedeur Sanders, Cam Ward, and Quinn Ewers.

Ad

On Monday's episode of "The Joel Klatt Show: A College Football Podcast," the analyst recapped the NFL Scouting Combine. Klatt believes the event was perfect for the draft prospect and thinks teams will be intrigued by him, similar to Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson.

"Athletically, he does things that guys can't, and from an evaluator standpoint, whenever you see something that you can't teach, it raises your eyebrows, and it draws you in, and it draws your attention, and so this type of setting is perfect for Jalen Milroe, and in a lot of cases it's similar to kind of the Anthony Richardson phenomenon, and I think teams are going to fall in love with his potential," Klatt said(7:27 onwards).

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Although he was impressed with Milroe, Klatt believes he should've done some running drills to gain more attention during the event.

"He is tailor-made for a combine. Now, I wish he would've run because I think that would've really grabbed some attention amongst the evaluators in the NFL. I think it would have created a buzz. It would have created a buzz outside of the evaluators within the media. It would have created a buzz within the evaluators, but he didn't," Klatt said (6:53 onwards).

Ad

Klatt said that he thinks the former Alabama star needs to work on his consistency as a quarterback to compete at the NFL level.

Jalen Milroe highlights in the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine

The highlight of Milroe's performance in the NFL Scouting Combine was his arm strength. During the broadcast, NFL commentators questioned whether he could throw deep passes. However, he showed twice that he could in his junior year of college football.

Ad

His longest pass last season was an 84-yard throw to wide receiver Ryan Williams in Alabama's 63-0 blowout win over the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers on Aug. 31. He also threw a 75-yard pass to Williams in the team's 41-34 victory against the Georgia Bulldogs on Sep. 28.

He impressed the broadcasters during the NFL Scouting Combine by throwing deep passes and only a few underthrown passes. One of the issues the commentators noticed that the former Alabama star may need to work on is his accuracy and footwork. However, Milroe showed he has the talent teams may look for in the upcoming draft.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Alabama Crimson Tide Fan? Check out the latest Crimson Tide depth chart, schedule, and team roster updates all in one place!