Joel Klatt drops verdict on Texas A&M coaching job rumors as Jimbo Fisher leaves vacancy for big shots in CFB arena

With the firing of Jimbo Fisher, there have been a lot of Texas A&M coaching job rumors floating around social media about the next best candidate for the position. Fisher, who debuted with the Texas A&M Aggies back in 2018, has not been successful in utilizing the resources presented to him to lead the program to glory.

The Aggies' performance has been pretty mediocre under Fisher as they have never recorded a season with more than nine wins, let alone compete for the SEC championship. Now, with the news of him being relieved of his duties, CFB analyst Joel Klatt has come forward to share his own perspective about the Texas A&M coaching job rumors that have surfaced.

During a recent episode of his podcast The Joel Klatt Show, the analyst spoke about how Jimbo Fisher was underperforming which led to the program deciding to go on a quest to find a new leadership. He then described how the Aggies have everything required to be a champion team and how the right coach could turn the fortunes of the program.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

"Jimbo Fisher was not cutting it in Texas A&M. Texas A&M as it relates to their expectations was falling woefully short. So it begs the question, what is Texas A&M? What is this job?" Klatt said.

"Let me start with this. Texas A&M has everything you need to be successful right there. You need a passionate fanbase that's willing to support your program? Check. You need the facilities? Check. You need a local recruiting base? Check. You need a conference that strives for excellence? Check. They have everything they need. So a lot of people will tell you, and I don't disagree with this, the right coach walks in there with the right coaching staff, then they can have success right away," Klatt added.

Expand Tweet

Klatt also opened up about whether he believes being the head coach of the Aggies is a job that is worth the time and money put into it.

"Texas A&M is a very good job. One of the best in college football. Now, some of these other points can also be true. It's the fourth best job in its region." Klatt said. "If you look at just the conference that they compete in, A&M is probably the seventh best job in the SEC."

Possible replacements of Jimbo Fisher amidst the Texas A&M coaching job rumors

With Fisher's release, the question that Aggies fans will ponder over is who is the next best candidate to realize the potential that the program carries in college football. Recently, Stephen A Smith opened up about seeing Deion Sanders in the SEC as the Aggies' next coach.

"With that vault that they have available to them. Them hogs that he could recruit. He doesn't have them at Colorado, and he ain't going to get them. I don't think they'll do it. Texas A&M, Primetime, Deion Sanders in the SEC? That needs to happen," Smith said (via USA Today).

Expand Tweet

However, there is no indication that Sanders is looking to leave his coaching job in Colorado. Apart from him, the most realistic candidate who could make a return with the Aggies is Mike Elko.

Eklo has turned the Duke Bluedevils into a respected and recognized program and has helped them rise from the ashes. With his previous experience as the defensive coordinator of the Aggies, maybe he would be the one to turn the fortunes of Texas A&M.