Joel Klatt forecasts NFL franchise which stands to benefit most by drafting Cam Ward

Fox Sports' lead college football analyst Joel Klatt ignited the draft season with his first mock draft of the year, forecasting a seismic trade at the top.

Klatt predicts a team to move up to secure one of the draft’s premier quarterbacks— Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward.

"So Tennessee can either take Cam Ward with number one or go back to three and still get Cam Ward and get draft capital,” Klatt said. “Well to me that's a no brainer okay so that’s why they're moving back they take Cam Ward." [8:33]

Klatt also projected a prime landing spot for two-way star Travis Hunter and slots four Michigan players inside the top 25 picks. According to him, the Jacksonville Jaguars would benefit the most if the top four selections unfold as expected.

After ranking last in passing defense and recording just nine takeaways last season, the Jaguars would grab Hunter, the best ball-hawking corner in the country. If they also add wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr., Jacksonville could transform both sides of the ball.

Four Michigan Wolverines crack the first round in Klatt’s mock draft:

CB Will Johnson (No. 7, Las Vegas Raiders)

DT Mason Graham (No. 8, New York Jets)

TE Colston Loveland (No. 20, Denver Broncos)

DT Kenneth Grant (No. 22, Los Angeles Chargers)

Joel Klatt predicts the NY Giants to select former Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders

Joel Klatt, Fox Sports’ college football analyst, predicts the New York Giants to trade up to land the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and select former Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

His mock draft also places CU’s Travis Hunter with the Jacksonville Jaguars at No. 5.

Klatt envisions the Giants striking a deal with the Tennessee Titans, who hold the No. 3 pick, to secure their quarterback of the future. With new general manager Mike Borgonzi leading Tennessee, uncertainty around the top selection makes a trade more likely.

Klatt also projects Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty heading to the Dallas Cowboys at No. 13.

