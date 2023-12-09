Joel Klatt shortlists QB as Heisman Trophy winner for 2023

In this week’s episode of ‘Breaking the Huddle’, Joel Klatt analyzes the odds for the Heisman Trophy. The 2023 Heisman Trophy ceremony will take place on December 9 at 8 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on ESPN.

As the week progresses, the debate intensifies among fans eager to see who will be named the next Heisman Trophy winner.

The Heisman Trophy contenders include Jayden Daniels, QB for the LSU Tigers; Michael Penix Jr., QB for the Washington Huskies; Bo Nix, QB for the Oregon Ducks; and Marvin Harrison Jr., WR for the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Joel Klatt shared his shortlists of the Heisman Trophy contenders and explained that the race for the prestigious award is between only top candidates.

According to him, the debate over who should win the Heisman Trophy is between Daniels and Penix Jr.

“I think it's a little bit of an argument between Michael Penix Jr. and Jayden Daniels when you look at it,” Klatt said on his show Breaking the Huddle.

Penix Jr. boasts an impressive track record, topping the nation in passing attempts over the last two years. As the QB for the undefeated Huskies, he has maintained his dominance this season.

“Penix now has led the country in passing two straight years. He's the quarterback of an undefeated number 2 team that's in the playoffs. He's been fantastic.”

Although Penix Jr. has remarkable statistics, Klatt believes that Daniels is the frontrunner for this year’s Heisman Trophy.

“Obviously, he's [Penix] not the runner that Jayden Daniels is,” according to his detailed analysis of the film.

As a quarterback, Daniels exhibits outstanding athleticism and superb control in the pocket. Per Klatt, his skills extend beyond passing; his agility makes Daniels a formidable opponent on the ground, capable of executing plays from anywhere on the field.

Joel Klatt narrows down the Heisman race: Jayden Daniels leading

Texas A&M LSU Football

Joel Klatt noted that Daniels’s ability to influence the game beyond the pocket distinguishes him from Penix Jr. Nonetheless, Klatt recognized Penix Jr. as an elite player, highlighting his outstanding passing numbers and sophisticated decision-making abilities.

“I think it's pretty safe to say Jayden is the overwhelming favorite to win this thing. There's a lot of people that have already run away with this Heisman Trophy in terms of Jayden Daniels,” Klatt said.

Klatt’s assessment points to Jayden Daniels’s exceptional athleticism and his ability to change the course of the game, positioning him as the leading candidate for the Heisman Trophy.

Yet, it’s important not to overlook Michael Penix Jr., whose impressive performance and his team’s achievements are significant considerations in the competition for the Heisman Trophy.

Only time will tell who will ultimately take home the prestigious award.