Joey Aguilar's GF Rylan Moffitt flexes her custom-made Tennessee QB badge for Week 4 showdown against UAB

Tennessee quarterback Joey Aguilar helped to lead the Volunteers to a 56-24 win over the UAB Blazers in Week 4 of college football action. The bounce-back win came after the talented quarterback lost a thrilling clash against the Georgia Bulldogs 44-41 in Rocky Top last weekend.

Before the game against the Blazers, Aguilar's long-term girlfriend, Rylan Moffitt posted snippets on her Instagram stories of her custom-made button featuring her boyfriend's face. She captioned the post:

"@buttonsbyab thank you."

Moffitt's IG stories

Rylan Moffitt started her college basketball career at Daytona State during the 2022-2023 season before transferring to Appalachian State. She averaged 6.4 points and 6.4 rebounds in 61 games for the Mountaineers before transferring to UNC Greensboro, where she currently plays.

Moffitt has shown her support for Aguilar by attending all of his games as a Tennessee player and the couple has continued to post pictures on Instagram of each other before and after Vols games.

Joey Aguilar gets praise from Urban Meyer

With his girlfriend, Rylan Moffitt watching at the Neyland Stadium, Joey Aguilar went 15-of-22 for 218 yards, resulting in two touchdowns and one interception against the UAB Blazers to continue his scintillating start to the season in Rocky Top.

His standout performance of the season came in the Tennessee Volunteers' 44-41 overtime loss to the Georgia Bulldogs in Week 3 action, where he went 24-of-36 for 371 yards, resulting in four touchdowns and two interceptions while adding one rushing touchdown.

During Thursday's segment of "The Triple Option" podcast, former Ohio State Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer lavished praise on Aguilar while accepting that he had been wrong about his trade with Nico Iamaleava who replaced him at UCLA.

“UCLA makes the worst trade in the history of trades and Tennessee lands this guy (Aguilar),” Meyer said. “I don’t know this guy (Aguilar), but he must be a monster. And I was the first guy, when Nico left, I said, D-U-N, done.

"It’s over in Knoxville. How do you lose a quarterback with that talent? I was dead wrong. Dead wrong. That kid played his — I know they lost, but he played his ass off, man.”

After switching places with wantaway quarterback Nico Iamaleava at Tennessee, Joey Aguilar has rocketed himself into conversations for the best quarterbacks in the country. This season, Aguilar has gone 63-of-95 for 906 yards, resulting in nine touchdowns and three interceptions, while adding 26 rushing yards, resulting in one touchdown.

