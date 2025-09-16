Nico Iamaleava transfer portal: 3 best spots for UCLA QB if he leaves after DeShaun Foster's firing

Former Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Nico Iamaleava has had a rough start to the season with the UCLA Bruins who fell to a 0-3 record after losing 35-10 to the New Mexico Lobos. After the loss, the Bruins fired coach DeShaun Foster, who acquired Iamaleava from the transfer portal a few months ago.
After Foster's firing, UCLA student-athletes have 30 days to enter the transfer portal and during Monday's segment of the "See Ball, Get Ball" podcast, college football analyst David Pollack suggested that Iamaleava could leave UCLA just a few months after joining.
“I wonder if Nico redshirts and calls it quits and puts himself in the portal again,” Pollack said. “I mean, I know he could go pro, but I don’t know.”
Three potential landing spots for Nico Iamaleava
Below, we take a look at three potential landing spots for Nico Iamaleava should he leave the UCLA Bruins via the transfer portal after a highly controversial move from Tennessee in April.
#3. Texas Tech Red Raiders
Texas Tech Red Raiders star Behren Morton has been one of the best quarterbacks in the country this season. He has gone 57-of-81 for 923 yards, resulting in 11 touchdowns and one interception as the Red Raiders have recorded a flawless start to the season.
With Morton's eligibility running out after this season and backed by billionaire booster Cody Campbell, Nico Iamaleava could prove to be the experienced quarterback to take over the reins next season under coach Joey McGuire.
#2. Colorado
Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders has struggled to fill his QB1 vacancy after his son, Shedeur Sanders departed for the NFL via the draft. Transfer QB Kaidon Salter started the season as QB1 before Coach Prime replaced him with Ryan Staub against the Houston Cougars in Week 3 action.
Despite the presence of former five-star recruit Julian 'JuJu' Lewis in the Buffs roster, an experienced QB like Nico Iamaleava would help Colorado return to the heights of last season, where they were a few results away from the Big 12 championship game.
#1. Miami Hurricanes
Miami Hurricanes coach Mario Cristobal has cut a niche for himself as a transfer quarterback whisperer. After turning Cam Ward into the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL draft, Cristobal recruited Carson Beck from the Georgia Bulldogs via the transfer portal.
Beck has had a storming start to life in Coral Gables and has tallied 812 yards on 78.3% completion, resulting in seven touchdowns and two interceptions, while adding 26 rushing yards and one interception this season to become one of the Heisman favorites.
Beck is likely to depart Miami for the NFL via the draft, leaving Cristobal with an elite QB-shaped vacancy, which could be filled by Nico Iamaleava who led the Tennessee Volunteers to the college football playoffs last year.
Despite having a difficult start to his UCLA Bruins career, Nico Iamaleava has gone 62-of-97 (63.9% completion) for 608 passing yards, resulting in three touchdowns and three interceptions, while adding 139 rushing yards on 30 carries, resulting in one touchdown.
