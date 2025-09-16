Nico Iamaleava transfer portal: 3 best spots for UCLA QB if he leaves after DeShaun Foster's firing

Former Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Nico Iamaleava has had a rough start to the season with the UCLA Bruins who fell to a 0-3 record after losing 35-10 to the New Mexico Lobos. After the loss, the Bruins fired coach DeShaun Foster, who acquired Iamaleava from the transfer portal a few months ago.

Ad

After Foster's firing, UCLA student-athletes have 30 days to enter the transfer portal and during Monday's segment of the "See Ball, Get Ball" podcast, college football analyst David Pollack suggested that Iamaleava could leave UCLA just a few months after joining.

“I wonder if Nico redshirts and calls it quits and puts himself in the portal again,” Pollack said. “I mean, I know he could go pro, but I don’t know.”

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Three potential landing spots for Nico Iamaleava

Below, we take a look at three potential landing spots for Nico Iamaleava should he leave the UCLA Bruins via the transfer portal after a highly controversial move from Tennessee in April.

#3. Texas Tech Red Raiders

Texas Tech Red Raiders star Behren Morton has been one of the best quarterbacks in the country this season. He has gone 57-of-81 for 923 yards, resulting in 11 touchdowns and one interception as the Red Raiders have recorded a flawless start to the season.

Ad

With Morton's eligibility running out after this season and backed by billionaire booster Cody Campbell, Nico Iamaleava could prove to be the experienced quarterback to take over the reins next season under coach Joey McGuire.

#2. Colorado

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders has struggled to fill his QB1 vacancy after his son, Shedeur Sanders departed for the NFL via the draft. Transfer QB Kaidon Salter started the season as QB1 before Coach Prime replaced him with Ryan Staub against the Houston Cougars in Week 3 action.

Ad

Despite the presence of former five-star recruit Julian 'JuJu' Lewis in the Buffs roster, an experienced QB like Nico Iamaleava would help Colorado return to the heights of last season, where they were a few results away from the Big 12 championship game.

#1. Miami Hurricanes

Miami Hurricanes coach Mario Cristobal has cut a niche for himself as a transfer quarterback whisperer. After turning Cam Ward into the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL draft, Cristobal recruited Carson Beck from the Georgia Bulldogs via the transfer portal.

Ad

Beck has had a storming start to life in Coral Gables and has tallied 812 yards on 78.3% completion, resulting in seven touchdowns and two interceptions, while adding 26 rushing yards and one interception this season to become one of the Heisman favorites.

Beck is likely to depart Miami for the NFL via the draft, leaving Cristobal with an elite QB-shaped vacancy, which could be filled by Nico Iamaleava who led the Tennessee Volunteers to the college football playoffs last year.

Despite having a difficult start to his UCLA Bruins career, Nico Iamaleava has gone 62-of-97 (63.9% completion) for 608 passing yards, resulting in three touchdowns and three interceptions, while adding 139 rushing yards on 30 carries, resulting in one touchdown.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cabral Opiyo Cabral Opiyo is a journalist who covers college sports at Sportskeeda. With work experience spanning over 10 years, Cabral is an avid follower of college football and basketball and what goes into making the perfect elite prospect. He brings the news as it happens and analyzes football games to a high degree of accuracy.



As a writer, he loves bringing to life historical and iconic moments with his writing, fueled by extensive and verifiable research, creating an image in the reader's eyes.



Cabral has been known to sneak away from a high-profile NBA game to catch an obscure college basketball game and is an avid re-watcher of Tim Duncan and San Antonio Spurs games from the 2000s.



UConn winning its first national title under Dan Hurley remains his best college sports moment. Cabral rates A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark as his favorite players due to their productivity and the Alabama Crimson Tide as his favorite college team.



In addition, Cabral follows football and is a huge Italian and Brazilian football fan. He has written about football for a decade and held a byline with Outside of the Boot Football. Know More

Tennessee Volunteers Fan? Check out the latest Tennessee Volunteers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.