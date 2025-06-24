"Joey Aguilar's life is going be even harder" - CFB insider highlights pressure for Tennessee in post-Nico Iamaleava era

Quarterback Joey Aguilar spent the last two seasons with Appalachian State. Last season, he helped the team to a 5-6 record in the Sun Belt Conference. In December 2024, Aguilar decided to enter the transfer portal and potentially join the UCLA Bruins.

However, things took a different turn, as the Bruins acquired Nico Iamaleava from the Tennessee Volunteers after his failed NIL negotiations with the program. Thus, Joey Aguilar ended up joining the Tennessee Volunteers following Iamaleava's exit.

On Monday, CFB insider Cousin Shane shared his thoughts on Joey Aguilar's debut with the Vols. According to him, the quarterback is going to face the pressure of leading the offense in the post-Iamaleava era. However, he also believes Aguilar won't struggle as much with the offense the Vols have established.

"He looks like a Tennessee quarterback." Shane said on the SEC Football Podcast (from 51:12). "There's a lot of pressure on him. But not as much. ... I really think this is about the pieces around him, mainly that offensive line, mainly the running game, keep it rolling, because that's what Josh Heupel's offensive is about."

Cousin Shane also said that the only time Joey Aguilar would have trouble on the field is if the Tennessee defense is weak:

"Tennessee made to the playoffs last year because of the defense, keeping them in football games, winning football games. So, if we lose something on that side of the ball, then I feel like Aguilar's life going to be even harder" (from 51:40).

Aguilar began his collegiate journey with Diablo Valley in 2021. He joined DI football with Appalachian State in 2023. During his two-season stint with the Mountaineers, the quarterback recorded 6,760 yards and 56 TD passes. Aguilar was honored with the Sun Belt Newcomer of the Year in 2023.

CFB analyst has faith in Joey Aguilar's talent

Some analysts and fans are uncertain if Aguilar is the answer for the Vols at the quarterback position following Nico Iamaleava's exit. However, CFB analyst R.J. Young has faith that Aguilar isn't a downgrade for Josh Heupel's team.

"Now, Joey Aguilar, I don' think the dude is a step back," Young said on Adam & Respond. "I actually think that it might be a one-for-one. It might even be a step up, depending on how you feel about Nico if you're a Tennessee fan.

"But I've been looking at this and I say it straight up. That dude passed for 3,000 yards back-to-back seasons. If he has a 2025 like he had 2023, he can be a monster." (from 4:00)

The Volts off their 2025 campaign with a showdown against the Syracuse Orange. The game is scheduled to be played in August at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta at noon ET. However, Heupel is yet to name Aguilar as the QB1.

