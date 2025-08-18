"John Mateer’s denying it": Ex-Georgia star David Pollack lends helping advice to Oklahoma QB after Venmo chats exploded online

Last week, reports surfaced linking Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer to sports betting, including wagers on NCAA football games, based on Venmo transactions.
Mateer has denied the allegations, but former Georgia star and football analyst David Pollack offered advice for the quarterback if the NCAA investigates.
“Mateer’s denying it, and if I’ve learned anything that I can fill you in on the NCAA and how this works," Pollack said on Thursday’s episode of "See Ball Get Ball with David Pollack" podcast (4:47). Here’s all Mateer has to do with the NCAA: when they come and ask you a question, (say) ‘No comment,’ that’s it – ‘no comment.'"
“I don’t have to give you information, I don’t have to tell you the truth. I don’t have to tell you a dang thing. You don’t have subpoena power. You can’t tell me to do anything and you can’t punish me unless I give you the facts."
Pollack compared the situation to past high-profile draft controversies. Seven years ago, Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen faced scrutiny during the 2018 NFL draft when old X posts containing racial and homophobic slurs from his high school years resurfaced. The quarterback later apologized, and it didn’t impact his draft.
In the 2016 NFL Draft, Washington Commanders offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil also faced last-minute controversy after a video appeared of him smoking from a bong with a gas mask, along with leaked texts suggesting he took money from an Ole Miss coach.
Despite his agent’s claim that his account had been hacked, the Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans passed on Tunsil before the Miami Dolphins selected him No. 13 overall. He was initially projected as a top-5 pick.
Pollack delivered a friendly warning for all student athletes to avoid these consequences.
"These things matter man like what you're doing in the past will come back to affect you," Pollack said (5:40). So kids stay off social media and stay off the stupid stuff."
Insider sees John Mateer's situation fizzling out
ESPN insider Pete Thamel provided an update Thursday regarding John Mateer’s alleged involvement in sports betting. After checking in on the matter, Thamel described the situation as “fairly quiet.”
"My hunch at this juncture is this kind of fizzles out and two months from now we’re going to be like, ‘Hey, remember that day when John Mateer did that dumb thing on Venmo,’ and we’re going to move on," Thamel said on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Thursday. "That’s my understanding (regarding where) it’s trending right now."
John Mateer's squad will open the 2025 season against Illinois State on Aug. 30.