"John Mateer’s denying it": Ex-Georgia star David Pollack lends helping advice to Oklahoma QB after Venmo chats exploded online

Last week, reports surfaced linking Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer to sports betting, including wagers on NCAA football games, based on Venmo transactions.

Ad

Mateer has denied the allegations, but former Georgia star and football analyst David Pollack offered advice for the quarterback if the NCAA investigates.

“Mateer’s denying it, and if I’ve learned anything that I can fill you in on the NCAA and how this works," Pollack said on Thursday’s episode of "See Ball Get Ball with David Pollack" podcast (4:47). Here’s all Mateer has to do with the NCAA: when they come and ask you a question, (say) ‘No comment,’ that’s it – ‘no comment.'"

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“I don’t have to give you information, I don’t have to tell you the truth. I don’t have to tell you a dang thing. You don’t have subpoena power. You can’t tell me to do anything and you can’t punish me unless I give you the facts."

Ad

Pollack compared the situation to past high-profile draft controversies. Seven years ago, Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen faced scrutiny during the 2018 NFL draft when old X posts containing racial and homophobic slurs from his high school years resurfaced. The quarterback later apologized, and it didn’t impact his draft.

In the 2016 NFL Draft, Washington Commanders offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil also faced last-minute controversy after a video appeared of him smoking from a bong with a gas mask, along with leaked texts suggesting he took money from an Ole Miss coach.

Ad

Despite his agent’s claim that his account had been hacked, the Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans passed on Tunsil before the Miami Dolphins selected him No. 13 overall. He was initially projected as a top-5 pick.

Pollack delivered a friendly warning for all student athletes to avoid these consequences.

"These things matter man like what you're doing in the past will come back to affect you," Pollack said (5:40). So kids stay off social media and stay off the stupid stuff."

Ad

Insider sees John Mateer's situation fizzling out

ESPN insider Pete Thamel provided an update Thursday regarding John Mateer’s alleged involvement in sports betting. After checking in on the matter, Thamel described the situation as “fairly quiet.”

"My hunch at this juncture is this kind of fizzles out and two months from now we’re going to be like, ‘Hey, remember that day when John Mateer did that dumb thing on Venmo,’ and we’re going to move on," Thamel said on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Thursday. "That’s my understanding (regarding where) it’s trending right now."

John Mateer's squad will open the 2025 season against Illinois State on Aug. 30.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Maliha Maliha is a High School Sports news and listicles writer at Sportskeeda. A post graduate in Management Information Systems, it was her love for writing and sports which led her down the path of sports content creation. An experienced NBA and NFL writer, she covered the two sports extensively at SportsZion and SportsKnot before joining SportsKeeda.



Maliha is a huge Baltimore Ravens fan and is in awe of quarterback Lamar Jackson's dual-threat abilities. She also admires Tom Brady and her all-time favorite coach is 3-time Super Bowl champion Andy Reid. She is a big advocate of high school sports and believes that elite athletes reach a top level owing to the discipline, hard work, team dynamics, resilience, adaptability and self-confidence learnt by playing sports in high schools. Aaron Rodgers leading the Green Bay Packers to victory on his debut against the Minnesota Vikings is one of her fondest NFL memories.



Maliha places a high emphasis on accuracy in her content. She does thorough research, always double checks facts, and only uses information from most relevant and credible sources for her articles. When not writing, she likes to read history and biographical books. Know More