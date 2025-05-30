"John Mateer is an upgrade": CFB insider hits back at anonymous SEC coach's 'gamble' comment for Brent Venables' QB 

Oklahoma coach Brent Venables’ job security has been a hot subject of discussion in college circles, especially after the 2024 debacle. After conference realignment forced the Sooners to make a transition from the Big 12 to the SEC, things didn't pan out as expected.

The program wrapped up last year with a poor 6-7 record and was kicked out of the league competition. But in 2025, things are expected to change, especially with transfer QB John Mateer's arrival.

Even though pundits and experts viewed this transition as a big win, an anonymous coach raised eyebrows with his remarks.

J.D. PicKell of On3 was recently analyzing the Athlon Sports' latest magazine edition, which has comments and opinions of coaches from different conferences. According to an SEC coach, Mateer could be a big gamble that will ultimately decide the Oklahoma staff's future.

PicKell straightaway quashed the opinion and claimed that Mateer is a major upgrade compared to Jackson Arnold, who later transferred via the spring window.

“Say what you want about Jackson Arnold. Say what you want about Michael Hawkins Jr., John Mateer is an upgrade. And that's not me being on the John Mateer hype train, which we, very frankly, have been the conductor of here for some time.

"What's the gamble here? From a talent perspective, I don't think so. Due to a kind of over 44 touchdowns last year, dude who was arguably the best quarterback in the transfer portal, depending on how you feel about Carson Beck, I don't think so,” PicKell said on the On3 podcast on Thursday. (Timestamp - 0:10)

He continued:

"Was it a gamble that you put in with the same offensive coordinator and quarterback coach that he had that production with at Washington State? Doesn't feel like a gamble to me. Feels like a pretty safe bet. Feels like a relatively as sure thing as you can have a view of the poor with the new offensive staff.

"Think about it this way, if you didn't bring in John Mateer, you brought somebody else in, you're gambling. They can not just play in the SEC whoever they are,” he added.

Brent Venables calls John Mateer an elite QB ahead of 2025 season

The 21-year-old gunslinger turned heads when he made his decision to enter the transfer portal despite being viewed as the QB1 for Washington State in 2025. He followed his OC Ben Arbuckle's path, who has joined Oklahoma as the new offensive coordinator. He came more or less like a package deal.

Last season, he racked up 3,139 yards and scored 29 touchdowns while throwing only seven interceptions. While speaking at the SEC spring meetings this week, Venables gave a special shoutout to Mateer and mentioned that his arrival has secured the QB room.

He is elite, and in order to win big and aim for the title, prospects like him are crucial for the team.

