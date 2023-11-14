Johnny Manziel to Texas A&M becomes a real-time possibility as former QB asserts his plans for coaching job 

Almost a decade ago, Johnny Manziel showcased his magic as a quarterback for the Texas A&M Aggies. Back then, Manziel left college football fans in awe over his spectacle and immersive moves and passes which ultimately left an impression in the minds of the Aggies fanbase.

Now, there could be a possibility that this well-renowned figure of the past could be making his way back to the program that once brought him his fame. But this time, it will not be as a player, but as someone who will guide other players to reach the pinnacle of success. Recently, with the Aggies firing Jimbo Fisher, Johnny Manziel took to social media to show his gratitude for the Aggies football program as well as Fisher.

In his tweets, Manziel showed his appreciation to Fisher for everything he's done for the program and for being warm to him during his tenure with the Aggies. He also then went on to talk about how he believes that Texas A&M will find the next best candidate to be the head coach, and is also ready to help in any way that he can:

"Been sitting on this for a couple days and I have to say it. In my experiences Jimbo Fisher allowed me to immerse myself in the @AggieFootball program from the very first day of the job. I thank you for allowing me to spend time in the building with the guys and treating me with the utmost respect. Thank you for all that you've done for our university. Wish you nothing but the best in your future endeavors Coach"

"I have faith in the @TAMU leadership to put somebody in place to get us where we need to be. The pieces for success are in the building. However I can help in any capacity I would love nothing more", Manziel said.

Could this be the former Heisman winner hinting that he is somewhere looking to be the next head coach of his alma mater? Despite not making it big in the NFL, Johnny Manziel impressed fans during his college football days. Could the Aggies fanbase now be looking at the return of their former quarterback in the form of a head coach?

Johnny Manziel's college record

Coming out of high school, Johnny Manziel joined the Aggies program back in 2011. He redshirted his debut season and did not play in any games for Texas A&M. But in 2012, while Ryan Tannehill left for the NFL, Manziel made a positive impression on coach Kevin Sumlin during spring and fall practices and was named as the starting QB of the team.

That season under Manziel as their signal caller, the Texas A&M Aggies went on to put up an 11-2 campaign and also win the Cotton Bowl Classic by defeating Oklahoma. Johnny Manziel went on to put up 3,706 passing yards and 26 TD passes, ultimately winning the Heisman trophy in December.

After spending another season playing college football in 2013, Manziel went on to be drafted by the Cleveland Browns No. 22 in the 2014 NFL draft. But he spent only two seasons in the league, after which he spent time playing in the Canadian Football League, the Alliance of American Football, and the Fan Controlled Football League.