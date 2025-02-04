Johntay Cook charges: Why was the Texas WR arrested in Fort Worth?

Texas Longhorns receiver Johntay Cook was arrested on Tuesday in Fort Worth, Texas. Cook was booked into the Lon Evans Corrections Center early Tuesday morning, according to inmate logs. He faces a pair of misdemeanors charges, including theft and interfering with public duties, as well as theft of property valued over $100.

Cook mutually parted ways with Texas in November after struggling to find playing time in the crowded receiver room.

"We have nothing but respect for (Cook) and his family, and wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors," Sarkisian said in November, via Statesman.com.

After being in the transfer portal, Cook landed with Washington on Dec. 28, but on Jan. 14, it was announced he would mutually part ways. He was on campus for 48 hours but decided to part ways after meeting with coach Jedd Fisch.

Cook recorded eight receptions for 137 yards and two touchdowns with the Longhorns in 2024. In 2023, he recorded eight receptions for 136 yards with Texas.

College football fans react to Johntay Cook's arrest

Following the news that Johntay Cook was arrested, college football fans were disappointed with the news and shared their reactions on X.

"This is really unfortunate," a fan said.

"Had a promising future. Man that’s such a bad look," another fan said.

Cook is just 20 years old and was a four-star recruit coming out of high school.

"We need to study the downfall of this young man as he had such a promising future," a fan said.

"Praying this young man turns things around. Gone downhill fast," another fan said.

Cook was expected to be an impact receiver at college but with his legal trouble, it's uncertain if he will land at a school in 2025.

Johntay Cook was ranked as the No. 31 player in the nation, No. 3 wide receiver and No. 5 player in the state of Texas for his class. As a transfer, he was ranked No. 44 and the 14th-best receiver.

