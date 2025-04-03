Jon Sumrall wants Tulane QB to take "accountability" following arrest

Tulane Green Wave coach Jon Sumrall spoke on Thursday about quarterback T.J. Finley's recent suspension. The quarterback was arrested on Thursday for illegally possessing a stolen item worth more than $25,000.

Ad

Fox 8's Garland Gillen, a New Orleans sportscaster, shared via X (formerly Twitter) that court documents show that Finley told authorities it was a car he bought from Atlanta, Georgia. He has been released from jail.

Gillen also shared a news conference where Sumrall discussed his quarterback's arrest and called for Finley to take accountability for his actions.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Legally, I can't (discuss the situation)," Sumrall said. "I'm not in position to be able to dive into it. You know, when things happen off the field, it's unfortunate, and I'll let the statement speak for what it is, but when guys make mistakes, they have to have accountability."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Finley transferred to Tulane in December 2024 after one season with the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers. The decision to join Sumrall's team marked the fifth team the quarterback has joined in his college football career. He also played for the Auburn Tigers, LSU Tigers and Texas State Bobcats.

Last season, he played in three games for WKU, with 48 completed passes for 490 yards and one touchdown. His best performance was when the team defeated the Eastern Kentucky Colonels 31-0 on Sept. 7, 2024. Finley finished 27 of 39 passes for 351 yards and one touchdown.

Ad

His transfer to the Green Wave was his chance to have an opportunity to play for his final year in college football.

Tulane has suspended Finley while he is awaiting the outcome of his case. WWL-TV's Nigell Moses reported that the quarterback is scheduled for his court appearance on June 1.

Tulane Green Wave's quarterback options for the 2025 season

The potential loss of T.J. Finley for the 2025 season has raised questions about who will be the starting quarterback. Sumrall lost Darian Mensah after he transferred to the Duke Blue Devils.

Ad

The former Tulane starting quarterback led the team to a 9-5 record and second place in the American Athletic Conference last year. Mensah completed 189 passes for 2,723 yards and 22 touchdowns as a freshman.

If Finley remains suspended, Sumrall may look to Ty Thompson to become the starting quarterback. Thompson played a backup role to Mensah, completing 17 passes for 199 yards and three touchdowns.

The Green Wave coach may also choose quarterback Kellen Tasby if he can impress in spring practice.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Auburn Tigers Fans? Check out the latest Tigers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.