The former Texas Longhorns running back Jonathon Brooks was selected by the Carolina Panthers in the second round of the 2024 NFL draft as the 46th pick overall. This made him the first running back who was picked at the draft.

Brooks’ longtime girlfriend Baylea Brandon was proud of his achievement and write a heartfelt note for him on social media.

She uploaded a post on her Instagram account, expressing her feelings in the caption of the post.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“& 5 MONTHS LATER MY BABY IS THE 1ST RB DRAFTED!!!!!!!!!!!! Words can't describe how proud I am of him. He never lost his faith during this process and that's what matters the most. God is so good.”

Jonathon Brooks' GF Baylea Brandon is a former softball player

Baylea Brandon was a softball player at the Longhorns but she retired from the sport in January.

Jonathon Brooks and Baylea often post romantic pictures and selfies on their social media accounts. After he was picked by the Carolina Panthers, Baylea celebrated her boyfriend’s achievement by sharing selfies and stories on Instagram.

Analyst compared Jonathon Brooks to former Longhorns and Kansas City Chiefs star

Jonathon Brooks sustained a knee injury and this was not able to work out for scouts ahead of the BFL draft. Despite that, he was selected by the Carolina Panthers in the second round of the draft.

Apart from his knee injury, Jonathon Brooks has not sustained any other wear and tear, which made him a desirable prospect. Lance Zierlein, a draft analyst for NFL.com, compared him to Jamaal Charles of the Chiefs.

“Brooks’ limited collegiate carries could be seen as a balancing agent against the fact he’s coming off an ACL tear,” Zierlein wrote as per NFL.com. “He’s agile and smooth working from cut to cut and is likely to improve his feel for reading blocks and setting up defenders as he gains experience.

“Brooks has the wiggle and know-how to create yardage in tight quarters or in space but is efficient finishing runs when it’s time. He has good burst but can be a little hesitant to punch the gas between the tackles until he sees clear points of entry. And he isn’t a physical run finisher. Brooks is a runner on an upward trajectory. He’s a good pass catcher with three-down potential who should fit nicely as an early starter for zone-heavy teams.”

As a Panther, Jonathon Brooks will participate in the rookie minicamp and training camp before the commencement of the NFL season. He will also have to work hard in order to make it to the 53-man roster for regular season.