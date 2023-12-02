Jordan Burch Injury Update: What happened to Oregon Ducks' DE? 

The Pac-12 championship game came up with some bad news for the Oregon Ducks on Friday concerning a Jordan Burch injury update. The Ducks defensive end exited the game early against the Washington Huskies.

The Ducks are locked in a battle with the Huskies with the Pac-12 championship on the line. Both teams have had great records so far and wish to continue the good form into the college football playoffs.

Here is the latest Oregon Ducks defensive end Jordan Burch injury update after a scare against the Washington Huskies:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Jordan Burch's injury update

Jordan Burch was seen trying to jog out the pain on the Oregon Ducks sidelines during the Pac-12 championship game on Friday night. He had a brace on his left knee and it looked serious. The loss of their star defensive end might come back to haunt the Ducks.

Expand Tweet

A later update said that the star DE was hobbing up and down the sideline with his helmet in hand. He still wanted to contribute and take his team over the line against the Washington Huskies.

What happened to Jordan Burch?

Burch was hit by a Huskies offensive player early on in the game and the DE went down. He immediately got up and made his way to the sidelines for treatment. He then tried to jog off the pain to try and make a comeback.

Expand Tweet

The Ducks haven't brought him back in the game and instead went with fellow DE Matayo Uiagalelei to back him up for the time being.

When will Jordan Burch return?

According to Oregon Insider James Crapea, the night might be over for Jordan Burch. And considering it is a knee injury, he might not be able to return even if the Ducks make it to the college football playoffs by winning the Pac-12 championship game.

Expand Tweet

The Ducks trail the Huskies 20-10 at half-time and it is still anyone's game. But the Huskies have been the better team in the first half. Can the Ducks get over the loss of Burch and come from behind to finally beat the Huskies this season? They wouldn't want a repeat of the result from their clash from earlier in the season.