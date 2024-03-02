"Jordan.": LSU WR Malik Nabers has blunt response to “Jordan or LeBron?” G.O.A.T. debate 

Malik Nabers had his media session at the NFL Scouting Combine on Friday. The wide receiver, anticipated to be selected in the first round, had an interesting time with the media. He also answered a couple of questions outside of football and the upcoming NFL draft.

Nabers was notably questioned about his choice among two basketball greats, Michael Jordan and LeBron James, a keenly contested debate in the basketball world:

"Jordan."

The wide receiver wasted no time in picking Jordan, who possibly has a better claim to the G.O.A.T title in the NBA.

Notably, Malik Nabers played basketball during his high school days at Ovey Comeaux High School in Lafayette, Louisiana and Southside High School in Youngsville, Louisiana. He was a three-sport athlete as he also took part in track and field.

Malik Nabers says he could replace Odell Beckham Jr. at Giants

Malik Nabers disclosed during his media availability on Friday that he had a noteworthy meeting with the New York Giants. He believes he could become the team's new top-choice receiver a year after the exit of Odell Beckham Jr.:

"It was a great interview," Nabers said at the NFL Combine on Friday. "I feel like the head coach [Brian Daboll], he really likes me a lot. I know they're still looking for that wide receiver [No.] 1, especially after Odell [Beckham Jr.] left, so if I can come in and be that guy, then so be it."

The Giants hold the No. 6 pick in the draft and could select Nabers. The wide receiver was impressive in the 2023 season, tallying 89 receptions for 1,569 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Nabers eager to build a relationship with his new quarterback

While speaking at the Combine in Indianapolis, Malik Nabers made it known that he is eager to make an immediate impact with his new quarterback in the NFL and be a formidable weapon right from the start:

"Creating that relationship off the field rather than on the field," Nabers said. "When you create a relationship off the field with your quarterback, he knows you personally, knows where you come from, knows why you play this sport, so I feel like that relationship carries on the field."

Nabers was notably able to build a superb chemistry with Jayden Daniels over the past two seasons at LSU as the quarterback went on to win the Heisman Trophy.

It will be interesting to see if the Giants do end up picking him with the No. 6 pick.