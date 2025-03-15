Jordan Seaton steps up to fill Shedeur Sanders & Travis Hunter's shoes as he sends stern message to Colorado players

With two of their biggest leaders headed to the NFL, Deion Sanders and Colorado are looking for players to step up. Sophomore offensive tackle Jordan Seaton appears to be spearheading the effort to guide his peers after the departures of Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter.

Seaton, who was named a freshman All-American by On3, 247 Sports and Pro Football Focus last year, is holding his Colorado teammates accountable. He was outspoken in a video taken by Deion Sanders Jr. that was posted Tuesday on X.

"Work your a** off. Y’all see somebody bullsh*tting call them out on it, Y’all see me bullsh*tting call me out on it."

Seaton played and started each of Coloraod's 13 games last season. He became the first-ever Buffaloes freshman to start the season opener at offensive tackle. The most recent Big 12 player to do so was Texas' Kelvin Banks in 2022.

Seaton is getting his recognition in a good way this offseason. Bleacher Report's Brad Shepard wrote this week:

“You rarely heard his name because he consistently did his job protecting Sanders, and he made multiple all-freshman teams in the process. He also seems to be stepping up in his leadership role. With his size and athleticism, Seaton is set up to be a stalwart in Boulder for at least the next two seasons and has what it takes to be a first-round pick down the road."

Colorado has watched Sanders and Hunter head out. Seaton will do his best to make the next Colorado quarterback — whether Kaidon Salter or Julian Lewis — comfortable.

Colorado offensive lineman Jordan Seaton's profile

Jordan Seaton arrived in Boulder as a consensus five-star prospect and the unanimous top-ranked offensive tackle in the Class of 2024. In scouting Seaton, 247Sports' director of scouting Andrew Ivins compared him to Alijah Vera-Tucker.

"Athletically-gifted offensive lineman that has a chance to play left tackle at the next level with his quickness and agility," Ivins wrote. "Completely reworked his body from the time he first emerged on the recruiting scene as a youngster in D.C. to the time he left IMG Academy, shedding a ton of bad weight while adding functional strength in the upper half.

"Should be viewed as a potential multi-year starter at the Power Five level and one that can be deployed at multiple spots up front. ... Has the tools to blossom into an early-round NFL Draft pick given how he moves and reacts for someone his size."

Seaton lived up to such a billing during his first season at Colorado, giving up just three sacks on 612 blocking snaps. At one point, he went 10 games in a row without allowing a sack. As an offensive lineman, it's a good thing to go unnoticed, as hearing your name called usually means a holding penalty or their quarterback getting hit.

