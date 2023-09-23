Jordan Travis injury update: Is the FSU QB playing vs. Clemson?

The Florida State Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis came down with a serious injury in Week 3's game against Boston College. Nonetheless, as per reports, he is feeling well and is expected to start in Saturday's game versus Clemson Tigers at Death Valley.

Late in the first half of the Week 3 game, in a third down attempt, the signal-caller fell awkwardly on his left arm, and he seemed in pain. He had to be taken to the injured tent and had his non-throwing arm checked out by team medics.

At the time, the Seminoles led the Eagles by a touchdown and Travis didn't come back for the last snap of the game. He had 91 yards with a touchdown when the injury occurred and would come back immediately to start the second half and finish the game with 212 yards and two touchdown passes.

The Seminoles struggled more than expected versus the Eagles, with the game finishing 31-29. With five minutes left on the clock, Boston College came close and needed a field goal to win the game.

Earlier in the week Travis spoke of his shoulder injury, and said the following:

"I feel really good. Really good. I can't wait to get out there Saturday."

Jordan Travis on facing Clemson

When asked earlier in the week what he needs to do to improve his game for the Clemson encounter and the rest of the season, the quarterback said:

"Every aspect. Just consistency in everything, throws, catching the ball, no mistakes, no missed assignments, just things like that."

The Saturday road game is an important one for the Seminoles, as FSU is currently ranked No. 4 in the nation and a defeat after last week's narrow victory, could take them out of the playoff picture.

Clemson is always a dangerous opponent, and they are eager to get a big win after they got defeated in Week 1 by Duke. Since Week 2, the Tigers have disappeared from the rankings, a rare occurrence for the school during the Dabo Swinney era.

FSU hasn't won a clash against Clemson since the 2014 season, and they haven't won at Happy Valley since a decade ago in 2013.

You can watch the game at 12:00 p.m. ET on ABC.