Florida State Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis was sidelined from the Orange Bowl showdown with the Georgia Bulldogs because of his season-ending injury. But this did not stop the young player from making his way to Hard Rock Stadium in crutches to show his support for his team and also make a few passes during warm-up.

But when the actual showdown began on the gridiron, the outcome was far from what Travis or any other Florida State fan expected. The undefeated ACC champions lost their first game of the season with a 60-point deficit.

The team could not pull of the plays they did throughout this campaign as around 29 scholarship players decided to opt-out of the bowl game.

This led to Florida State succumbing to a 63-3 loss at the hands of Georgia. Following the disappointing loss, Travis took to social media to share his gratitude for his team and all the memories during his time with them.

"Thank you Florida State University. Thank you to my teammates and coaches. What a journey and I wouldn't change a thing. 'Don't cry because it's over, smile because it happened'. God is great all the damn time."

With Travis sidelined and Tate Rodemaker in the transfer portal, the Seminoles were left with third-string freshman QB Brock Glenn to shoulder the responsibilities of being the starting signal-caller against Georgia.

However, his inexperience was evident as he could only muster 139 passing yards with no touchdown passes.

On the other hand, Georgia QB Carson Beck led his team to victory with 203 passing yards and two TD passes. FSU managed to put themselves on the scoreboard thanks to a 22-yard FG by Ryan Fitzgerald in the second quarter. But the lack of experienced players and the firepower in the offense is what cost FSU the Orange Bowl game.

Looking back at Jordan Travis' Florida State career

After beginning his college career with the Louisville Cardinals, Travis transferred to Florida State in 2019. He got his first start for the team after the program replaced former head coach Willie Taggart with Mike Norvell.

Jordan Travis slowly started making a name for himself under coach Norvell. In 2020, he was named the starting QB for the majority of the season and went on to compile 1,056 passing yards and six TD passes.

His best campaign was in 2022 when he compiled 3,214 passing yards and 24 TD passes as the Seminoles finished with a 10-3 overall record.

This season before his injury, Jordan Travis had compiled 2,756 passing yards and 20 TD passes. It will be interesting to see if he can continue this performance after transitioning into the NFL next year.

