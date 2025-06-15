"Josh Heupel has no aura": CFB fans react as Tennessee hosts potential lethal combination in 5-star QB Faizon Brandon and 5-star WR Tristen Keys

The Tennessee Volunteers hosted Faizon Brandon and Tristen Keys over the weekend. The five-star duo is two of the most prized players in the 2026 recruiting class.

Brandon and Keys were pictured with Volunteers coach Josh Heupel on their official visit. On3's Hayes Fawcett posted the picture on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Sunday. It's since gotten quite the reaction from college football fans.

One said, "Josh Heupel has no aura 🤣."

Another added, "Heupel literally has negative aura lol."

Some fans had kinder words.

One stated, "Im excited about these kids."

Another stated, "Would be a great choice young men"

One added, "Combine them with @5starsavi and I don’t think these dudes ever lose another game."

It's an essential time for college football powerhouses as the summer official visits are heating up. Brandon and Keys play the quarterback and wide receiver positions, respectively.

Most of the 2026 high school to college prospects have announced their commitments. However, some of the standout prospects are still mulling over their decisions.

Teams like the Tennessee Volunteers, Alabama Crimson Tide, Georgia Bulldogs, LSU Tigers and Ohio State Buckeyes are rounding up meetings to get the upper hand in the competition.

What could Faizon Brandon and Tristen Keys bring to Tennessee?

Faizon Brandon is a five-star quarterback prospect out of Grimsley High School in Greensboro, North Carolina. He is the North Carolina Mr. Football and the North Carolina Gatorade Football Player of the Year. Brandon committed to the Tennessee Volunteers last year.

Tristen Keys is a five-star wide receiver prospect out of Hattiesburg High School in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. Keys is rated as the consensus best wideout in the 2026 class. He's committed to play football for the LSU Tigers, but Josh Heupel's side retains hopes of him joining the Volunteers.

Brandon and Keys are among the prized assets of the 2026 class. Adding both players could set the Volunteers up for the foreseeable future.

Both players could thrive in Heupel's pass-heavy system. It'll give the program a chance to consistently compete for national championship honors in the College Football Playoff.

