Josh Pate calls out hypocrisy from “death to SEC” squad after latest CFP update

College football insider Josh Pate called out SEC haters on Saturday. The CBS analyst addressed the conference's shift from supporting the four auto qualification model to the 5+11 format.
Pate went after those who criticized the conference for supporting the auto-qualifier format, only to again fire at the SEC after supporting a new CFP format.
"There’s no reasonable public discussion to be had here…it’s like watching a CFB city council meeting. Same citizens chanting “death to SEC” for pushing AQs are now mad the SEC isn’t for AQs." Josh Pate wrote on X.
While SEC teams and individuals associated with the conference often boast about their perceived superiority, Pate considers that the public can't have it both ways, criticizing the conference's decision no matter what it is.
Originally, the SEC and Big Ten proposed to have four teams from each of those conferences make the CFP, with two teams each from the ACC and Big 12, the top-ranked Group of 5 conference champion and three at-large spots, one of them reserved for Notre Dame if the Irish's ranking was good enough.
The conference then flipped its stance, supporting a format with five AQs (SEC, Big Ten, Big 12 and ACC champions, along with the highest-ranked Group of 5 conference champ). The at-large spots would be determined by ranking, allowing the SEC to have even more than the four teams in the AQ format.
Josh Pate believes the SEC and Big Ten will get many teams into the CFP
While discussing the CFP format proposals on Friday, Josh Pate pointed out that whichever format they choose, both the SEC and Big Ten will get several playoff spots.
"We're not kidding ourselves here. Whether they are guaranteed or not, the SEC and the Big Ten are going to get a lot of teams in any playoff because they are by far and away, the deepest and most talented conferences in America," Josh Pate said (1:03).
The CBS insider said that while no one disputes the quality of each conference, there are disagreements about how many teams should be guaranteed a spot in the CFP. In other words, it's a question of what the rules should mandate and not what will happen in the future.
While the CFP format is set for the upcoming season, there are expected to be numerous changes beginning in 2026. While it's widely expected the playoff will grow to 16 teams, the allocation of those spots has generated controversy.
Who's NEXT on the HOT SEAT? Check out the 7 teams that desperately need a coaching change