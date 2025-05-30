Josh Pate comes to Lincoln Riley and USC’s rescue with a sarcastic remark

Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans have come under fire recently. Besides their much-publicized rivalry discussions with Notre Dame, they've lost prospects who initially committed to Troy.
However, after the Trojans landed a commitment from Mark Bowman, the top tight end in the class of 2026 on Friday, college football insider Josh Pate defended Lincoln Riley's program with a sarcastic X post.
"Reminder: every USC commitment is irrelevant but every USC decommitment is 100% evidence of a fraudulent program," Josh Pate posted.
Pate has been critical of Riley and the Trojans over some matters, but doesn't seem to have an issue with their recruiting prowess.
Bowman became the 27th player in Southern Cal's top-ranked recruiting class. He was also believed to be one of the top targets for recruiting and a Big Ten rival, Oregon. Riley and the Trojans have been efficient early on in the recruiting trail.
The recruiting class is led by 247 Sports' 5-star offensive tackle Keenyi Pepe, from IMG Academy. Browman also received a five-star grade from 247 and is widely considered to be the top player at his position in the Class of 2026.
But Lincoln Riley's squad has also added 16 4-star prospects and ten 3-star players in the cycle.
After a lackluster first season in the Big Ten, finishing 7-6, Riley aims to strengthen the program for the future. Southern California brought in former Notre Dame general manager Chad Bowden, a move that has paid off with several top prospects heading to Los Angeles.
USC trolls Dan Lanning over latest commitment
Oregon and USC have been in some kind of recruiting arms race. After landing tight end Mark Bowman on Friday, Southern Cal fired a shot at the Ducks, and most notably, coach Dan Lanning.
After the commitment was announced, the USC Trojans' X account posted a video with a scene from "The Anchorman", in which SC alum Will Ferrell, playing anchorman Ron Burgundy, jumps into the pool doing a cannonball.
The video directly targets Lanning, who celebrated 5-star edge Richard Wessley's commitment by jumping into a pool. The celebration may have been premature, as the defender removed his name from the commitment list and is still considering his options.
Oregon, which also joined the Big Ten last year, had a much better debut season, going undefeated during the regular season and earning the top seed in the College Football Playoff. However, they were eliminated by Ohio State in the Rose Bowl.
