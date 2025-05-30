Lincoln Riley's USC stands divided between public image and actual strength, claims college insider

College football insider J.D. Pickell believes there is a major disconnect for USC's public image.
Lincoln Riley is entering his fourth year at USC, and under his watch, the Trojans have yet to make the College Football Playoff. It's been a frustrating tenure for Riley, but the focus around USC has been on offense and the quarterback play.
However, Pickell believes that isn't the case as he believes when USC is at its best, its defense is the key.
"There is a bit of disconnect between the image they have with the college football public and when they have actually been at their best," Pickell said (0:24). "Reputation isn't really reality... USC the reputation is quarterbacks, Heisman Trophies, offense, scoring a lot of points, that is all true and that comes with it, but in reality, when USC has been at the top of their game, there have been some psychopaths on defense."
Pickell to the likes of Troy Polamalu, Clay Matthews, Junior Seau, among others who have played at USC and made the Trojans a premier college football team.
So, Pickell believes if Jayden Maiava is a tad better next season, he thinks USC can be in the mix due to their defense. He also believes if the Trojans have the option between a better defense and offense, he thinks every fan would pick better defense, and they wouldn't think twice, as defense is key for the Trojans in 2025.
USC and Riley are coming off a 7-6 season where they won the Las Vegas Bowl.
USC's Lincoln Riley has confidence in Jayden Maiava entering 2025
Lincoln Riley and USC enter 2025 with confidence due to Jayden Maiava returning at quarterback.
Maiava took over for the Trojans last season as he went 3-1, and Riley has confidence in the quarterback to lead the team into playoff contention.
"We were excited about how he played (last year), given his experience in our system. ... We were 3-1 in the games he played," Riley said to Greg McElroy (via Athlon Sports). "He gave us a great chance to beat Notre Dame with the way that he played in that game. ... His good is so good. Some of the throws that he makes, it shows how decisive he is as a player."
Maiava went 101-for-169 for 1,201 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 6 interceptions.
USC is set to open its 2025 college football season on Aug. 30 against Missouri State.
