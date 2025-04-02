Josh Pate dismisses rumor about beef with Mike Norvell's FSU

Head coach Mike Norvell and the Florida State Seminoles had a catastrophic season. After winning the ACC in 2023, the Seminoles were expected to compete for the conference championship again. However, the team went from a record of 13-1 in 2023 to 2-10 in 2024. It was a truly disastrous season.

Analyst Josh Pate, who was high on Florida State before the season, criticized them heavily as their season unwinded this past year. As a result, he has drawn criticism from Florida State fans.

On Tuesday, Pate released an episode of 'Josh Pate's College Football Show.' In the episode, he spoke about a comment from a fan named Daniel who asked why Pate has reduced his support of Norvell and FSU after one bad season and his alleged beef with them. Pate said (0:20):

"This is my life. First question, who is we? You said we noticed. Who noticed? I have a little secret to tell you about Florida State fans as it relates to this show. I would like to recap my true colors.

"Daniel said I exposed my true colors because I started second-guessing Florida State after last year, and shame on me. Shame on me."

Pate continued:

"Here are my true colors. I expected Florida State to be really good last year. They were historically bad last year. It made me question everything. This concludes my true colors.

"Have I just described any feelings you guys didn't feel? Daniel, did you believe in Florida State wire to wire last year? Did you ever log in to a message board and say something questionable about Mike Norvell?"

Josh Pate then went on to question why what he did last season is any different from how most Florida State fans felt about the season:

"Why is it any different if I do it? And for the record, I still believe in Mike Norvell. And if you peruse your local Florida State message board, that's much nicer sentiment than some of them are expressing."

Progression is the focus for Mike Norvell and FSU

After a disastrous 2024 season, it is hard to project how the Seminoles will do this season. They went from a great season in 2023 to a horrible one in 2024. However, Mike Norvell is simply focused on progression.

The Seminoles are roughly halfway through spring practice, and Mike Norvell spoke with reporters after practice Tuesday. He spoke about how he has liked what he has seen from most of the newcomers, but still wants everybody to make more steps forward so that they do not have another poor season in 2025.

