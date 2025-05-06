Josh Pate makes eye-catching prediction about Kalen DeBoer & Co. as Alabama looks to bounce back

Alabama had an inconsistent first season under coach Kalen DeBoer after he took over the Crimson Tide reins from the retired Nick Saban. The Tide finished with a 9-4 overall record and missed out on the inaugural expanded college football playoffs.
During Monday's segment of the Next Round podcast, CBS Sports analyst Josh Pate was steadfast in his belief that DeBoer would lead the Crimson Tide back to the college football playoff and SEC championship contention.
"I would expect them to be in the playoff this year," Josh Pate said. "I would expect them to compete for the SEC championship this year. I would say I think much improved in the consistency department.
"I think you will have a more dependable result from them week in and week out. So, that could mean 10-2 or 9-3 or 11-1 but I think what you won't find yourself saying is I don't think there will be a game this year that just totally blows your mind."
He added:
"Like the Vanderbilt game and you say, 'How could the Georgia result happen one week and the Vandy result happen the next week?' I don't think that will happen.
"That could mean, you've got a bunch of one possession games again but news flash, that's the new norm. That was the norm for Saban in the last couple of years. I think they'll be there."
Alabama ranked No. 9 in post-spring rankings
Ahead of next season, Alabama Crimson Tide coach Kalen DeBoer made the big decision to hire his former Washington offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb who has been at his side for most of his career to address the team's offensive struggles.
During Monday's segment of the Joel Klatt Show, analyst Joel Klatt ranked the Crimson Tide at No. 9 in his post-spring rankings (27:30).
"At number nine, I struggled with this team quite a bit. I did not know where to put Alabama. I just didn't," said Joel Klatt. "Looks like Ty Simpson is the leader to be the starting quarterback.
"I like Kalen DeBoer. I thought it was going to be better last year. Was it just not a fit with Jalen Milroe and Kalen DeBoer? Maybe. Simpson is a former five-star. He's been waiting three years for this chance."
Ahead of next season, Kalen DeBoer still has big decisions to make including who will succeed Jalen Milroe and become Alabama's QB1. But the expectations surrounding the Crimson Tide have ramped up significantly in the coach's second year in Tuscaloosa.
