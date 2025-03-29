Josh Pate makes stance clear on whether Bryce Underwood should start for Michigan after his high-profile transfer

Michigan secured one of its biggest recruiting wins in recent years when it flipped Bryce Underwood from LSU in November. The quarterback, the No. 1 player in the class of 2025, had been committed to the Tigers for several months. Nonetheless, he decided to stay in-state.

In recent months, an intense debate has emerged over whether Underwood will earn the starting role as a freshman in 2025.

Josh Pate shared his thoughts on the debate in a recent installment of his “College Football Show.” The analyst, who believes the discussion will continue until the fall, predicts Underwood will get the starting role, in part due to the resources Michigan invested in landing him.

“Is Bryce Underwood going to start for them at quarterback?” Pate asked (Timestamp 4:12) “It's a race. It's certainly going to be a legitimate race. You don't pay that kind of money. Yes, it's flawed logic what I'm about to say, but it is logic. You don't pay that kind of money for a guy to sit on the bench."

“Here's the retort you should be saying to your screen or monitor or phone right now. Well, if he's not good enough, he's not good enough. If he's not ready, he's not ready. I agree with you. That makes sense. That conversation piece isn't going away."

Josh Pate points out that both Bryce Underwood and Mikey Keene are new to Michigan's offensive system

Michigan acquired Mikey Keene from the transfer portal this offseason. With the experience he gained at UCF and Fresno State, many believe he will earn the starting role while Underwood develops as a backup.

However, Josh Pate sees a level playing field for an intense competition, as both quarterbacks are new to Michigan's offensive system. Unlike many teams, the Wolverines operate a run-centric offense, which may take time for a quarterback to adjust to.

“Here is the thing to remember," Pate said (Timestamp 4:40). They brought Mikey Keene in there, who's a veteran. They brought Bryce Underwood, who was the number one player in the country, and he's a true freshman, but they're both learning a new offense because they brought both of them in."

“Keene wasn't at Michigan for three years, and now Underwood's trying to see if he can just pull up even with him. From an offensive grasp, and grasping the system, they're both new.”

Michigan faces pressure to bounce back after a disappointing season under Sherrone Moore in his first year as coach.

