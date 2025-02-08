Josh Pate points to major advantage Kalen DeBoer has in 2025 after first-year struggles at Alabama

On "The Josh Pate College Football Show" on Thursday, analyst Josh Pate discussed a major advantage for Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer heading into the 2025 season.

The Crimson Tide, adjusting to life after Nick Saban’s retirement, finished the 2024 season with a 9-4 record under the first-year coach. Their season ended with a 19-13 loss to Michigan in the ReliaQuest Bowl—an outcome that didn’t meet the program’s lofty standards.

Pate addressed the challenges of following a legend like Saban, emphasizing that early struggles are inevitable but manageable.

“All of a sudden, you're known as the guy who took over for Saban and went five and seven his first year, and believe me, it can happen,” Pate said. “If you don't think so, ask [Florida State coach] Mike Norvell how different 2024 felt as opposed to 2023.”

However, Pate sees a key advantage for DeBoer in 2025: roster stability. The program has now gone through several transfer portal windows, allowing players who weren’t fully committed to his system to depart.

“Because the folks who wanted to hit the exit door have had time to hit the exit door,” Pate said (38:25). “There have been multiple portal windows now since he took over there, so the ones that aren't on board with his way of doing things—they're gone.”

Looking ahead, Pate expects a different feel around Alabama football, even if the on-field results remain uncertain.

“I can't guarantee you what they'll be on the field,” Pate said. “I have no clue what they'll be on the field. The way they'll go about trying to achieve on the field, though—the way they'll run that program—it should feel different. I guarantee it feels different.

“My follow-up to that is, everyone feels like they're on the right track this time of year.”

With a full offseason under Kalen DeBoer’s leadership, Alabama’s 2025 outlook is shaping up to be a fascinating storyline in college football.

Alabama Crimson Tide roster shake-up under Kalen DeBoer

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen Deboer - Source: Imagn

Alabama football entered a new era under Kalen DeBoer last season, and roster turnover is a major storyline. The Crimson Tide saw key departures to the NFL and the transfer portal, but they also brought in elite talent to maintain their championship aspirations.

Bama key roster additions are as follows:

QB Keelon Russell (HS) – 5-star recruit

WR Isaiah Horton (TP)

WR Derek Meadows (HS)

IOL Michael Carroll (HS) – 5-star recruit

DL Kelby Collins (TP)

CB Dijon Lee (HS) – 5-star recruit

SAF Ivan Taylor (HS)

Bama's notable departures are as follows:

QB Jalen Milroe (NFL)

RB Justice Haynes (TP)

OT Elijah Pritchett (TP)

IOL Tyler Booker (NFL)

DL Damon Payne (TP)

LB Jihaad Campbell (NFL)

SAF Malachi Moore (NFL)

Kalen DeBoer and Co.’s recent performance and recruiting rankings

The Alabama Crimson Tide have consistently recruited at an elite level during the tenures of former Saban and DeBoer.

2020: 13-0 (National Champions), Recruiting Rank: 2nd

2021: 13-2, Recruiting Rank: 1st

2022: 11-2, Recruiting Rank: 2nd

2023: 12-2, Recruiting Rank: 1st

2024: 9-4 (DeBoer’s First Year), Recruiting Rank: 2nd

2025: Record TBD, Recruiting Rank: 3rd

Overall Record (Last Five Seasons): 58-10 and Average Recruiting Rank: 1.8

Kalen DeBoer Crimson Tide 2024 season recap

Kalen DeBoer encourages his team - Source: Imagn

Alabama finished 9-4 in DeBoer’s debut season, a step back from previous years but still a strong campaign.

Western Kentucky: Win, 63-0

USF: Win, 42-16

At Wisconsin: Win, 42-10

vs. No. 2 Georgia: Win, 41-34

At Vanderbilt: Loss, 40-35

South Carolina: Win, 27-25

At No. 11 Tennessee: Loss, 24-17

vs. No. 21 Missouri: Win, 34-0

At No. 15 LSU: Loss, 34-31

Mercer: Win, 52-7

At Oklahoma: Loss, 24-3

vs. Auburn: Win, 28-14

vs. Michigan (ReliaQuest Bowl): Loss, 19-13

Alabama faces a pivotal 2025 season as DeBoer looks to re-establish the program’s dominance. With a top-three recruiting class and key returning talent, the Tide will aim to get back into the national title conversation.

