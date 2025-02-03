  • home icon
Josh Pate points to the obvious flaw that Kalen DeBoer’s Alabama needs to fix in 2025

By Tyriece Simon
Modified Feb 03, 2025 20:08 GMT
Josh Pate believes that the Alabama Crimson Tide's running backs need to do better for the team to succeed in the 2025 season. Kalen DeBoer led Alabama to a 9-4 record, including a loss in the ReliaQuest Bowl.

On Sunday, ESPN's Adam Rittenberg reported that the team is hiring Ryan Grubb as the new offensive coordinator. The college football insider reacted positively to the hire on Sunday's episode of the "Josh Pate's College Football Show." However, Pate said that whether the team hired Grubb or not, DeBoer needs to improve one key area of the offense.

"Boy, they got to be able to run the ball better," Pate said (Timestamp: 4:27). "One of the great disappointments around Alabama this past year was, yes, inefficient and inconsistent quarterback play, but, man, them having the tailbacks they had, both of whom I still think pretty highly of, and them not being able to run the ball.
"It's not solely on any one person. I know that, but whatever. It's a new year. You got to figure out how to run the ball man."

DeBoer's team finished with 2,260 rushing yards. Quarterback Jalen Milroe led the team in rushing yards with 168 carries for 726 yards and 20 touchdowns. Meanwhile, running back Jam Miller had 145 carries for 668 and seven TDs.

Miller will return next season for his final year with the team. Since Milroe will enter the 2025 NFL draft, DeBoer could give him more opportunities to run the football.

"Does that make him the favorite?": Pate questions if Austin Mack will be the new Alabama starting quarterback

Another issue that Josh Pate believes Kalen DeBoer needs to address is Crimson Tide's quarterback position. Jalen Milroe's decision to enter the draft has left fans wondering who will be the starter.

Ty Simpson could be an option to assume the starting role. He played in six games last season and completed 14 passes for 167 yards. The team could also consider Keelon Russell in his freshman year.

However, Pate thinks DeBoer could consider Austin Mack to replace Milroe since Ryan Grubb is on the team.

"Ryan Grubb was in Washington when they recruited Austin Mack, and Austin Mack has since transferred to Alabama," Pate said (Timestamp: 3:39). "Does that make him the favorite? Because if you listen to the whisper out of Tuscaloosa, it was Ty Simpson and maybe Keelon Russell coming in. Five-star true freshman. Maybe he grabs the job at some point during the year, and just Austin Mack is also in the mix.
"I don't know if this dynamic changes anything. I don't know if they know."

This offseason will allow DeBoer to determine and refine the team's offense, which he hopes will make the team a national championship contender.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein
