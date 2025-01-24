Josh Pate's question has CFB fans debating over the program with most to prove in 2025 

  • home icon
By Farouk Yusuf
Modified Jan 24, 2025 20:49 GMT
The 2024 college football season has just come to an end and Josh Pate is already creating buzz around the upcoming season. Ohio State ended as the national champion in the first edition of the 12-team College Football Playoff, defeating Notre Dame in the title game.

While a host of teams touted for the national title during the offseason eventually came short of the goal, a host of others expected for a spot in the playoffs also did not make the cut. This has created the picture of what the 2025 college football season needs to look like for some teams.

In a social media post on Thursday, Josh Pate raised a question that generated a lot of reactions from college football fans. The analyst inquired about what college football team fans believe has the most to prove in 2025 following the way the 2024 season has turned out.

Here's a look at some of the answers he got from fans online:

Other reactions from fans:

"Texas - The expectations in Austin are high with Arch time to prove the last 2 years weren’t a fluke and we truly have consistency in the program again," a fan wrote.
"Miami with the signing of Carson Beck can that defense be as bad two years in a row," another fan wrote.
"Utah. Fallen from championship years to unranked and missing a bowl eligibility. Have to turn it around and prove the program is up to par with championship aspirations," a fan commented.
"Michigan, still looking to prove they can be a playoff team without the Stallion," another fan commented.

Josh Pate 2025 college football preseason poll

Josh Pate released his preseason poll for the 2025 college football season on Wednesday. The analyst released the poll earlier this time, with the buzz around the 2024 season still very well around.

Pate had national champion Ohio State at the top of the ranking and was followed by Oregon at No. 2. Texas, which reached the CFP semifinals, holds the No. 3 spot while national championship game runner-up Notre Dame is No. 4. Georgia wraps up the top 5.

Here's a look at the full ranking.

  1. Ohio State
  2. Oregon
  3. Texas
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Georgia
  6. Penn State
  7. Ole Miss
  8. Alabama
  9. Tennessee
  10. South Carolina
  11. Clemson
  12. Miami
  13. SMU
  14. Indiana
  15. Florida
  16. Michigan
  17. Arizona State
  18. Louisville
  19. Iowa State
  20. Baylor
  21. TCU
  22. LSU
  23. USC
  24. Iowa
  25. Minnesota

Some of the notable omissions by Josh Pate include Missouri, Boise State, Syracuse, Illinois, Colorado, BYU, UNLV and Army. These teams made the final AP Poll for the 2024 college football season. However, Pate doesn't see them making much impact in the 2025 season.

