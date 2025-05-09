Josh Pate takes a jibe at Jordan Hudson-Bill Belichick situation as UNC debunk ban rumors

UNC coach Bill Belichick and his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, have recently been in the limelight for questionable reasons, mainly due to Hudson’s increasing involvement in Belichick’s professional activities. College football analyst Josh Pate chimed on the issue.
Hudson, whom the university does not employ, has nonetheless taken on an informal role closely tied to Belichick’s work. According to multiple reports, she has been copied on internal emails and has acted in a capacity similar to a public relations representative for the coach.
On Friday’s episode of his show, journalist Pablo Torre cited two unnamed UNC sources who claimed the university had moved to limit Hudson’s access to team operations.
“That decision was that Jordon Hudson is no longer allowed in the football building,” Torre said. “She is not allowed on the football field.”
However, UNC contradicted the report. In a statement released on Friday, the university said:
“While Jordon Hudson is not an employee at the University of Carolina Athletics, she is welcome to the Carolina Football facilities. Jordon will continue to manage all activities related to Coach Belichick’s personal brand outside of his responsibilities for Carolina Football and the University.”
In light of this, Pate took a jibe at Hudson’s influence on Belichick’s public communications:
“How long until sources report she wrote this herself?” Pate tweeted.
After UNC released the statement, Torre said his team stands by their reporting, “which came from the highest levels of the football program.”
Pablo Torre on Bill Belichick’s family’s growing concern
Pablo Torre also shared new details about how Bill Belichick’s family feels about the situation. According to the journalist, a source close to the family relayed:
"Bill Belichick’s family is extraordinarily concerned by what has transpired. There is deep worry for how detrimental Jordon can be for not just North Carolina but Bill's legacy, reputation — everything he has built and worked for over decades."
The concern took root after Hudson interrupted a few questions aimed at Belichick during a CBS Sunday Morning interview in April. She had also "stormed out of it in the middle of it," as reported by TMZ.
Meanwhile, Torre also mentioned that Belichick’s family has been trying to learn more about Hudson.
“The family has been digging into Jordon Hudson as well in a parallel way,” Torre said. “They are also in a rabbit hole.”
In addition, a previous report said that Belichick’s children have expressed concern but still want what’s best for their father.
