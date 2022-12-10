JSU players finally break silence about Deion Sanders leaving program for Colorado 

Former NFL star Deion Sanders rocked the college football world when it was announced that he was leaving Jackson State to take the head coach role at Colorado. For most, it was a negative move, with some even going as far as to say that Sanders "walked out" on Jackson State.

The advocates for Sanders' new coaching move have been few and far between, but the latest revelation from the players he has coached gives us a better understanding. Three Jackson State players were interviewed by Complex Sports about what Sanders had done for them while asking their thoughts on the move.

They were Jason Mercier, Isaiah Bolden, and Jurriente Davis and all three do not understand the logic behind the amount of criticism leveled at their former coach.

Bolden said via Complex Sports:

"I don’t understand why people don’t see the positive. Coach Prime came out of his pocket to build a great HBCU locker room… He did what he said he was going to do. He put HBCUs on the map in my opinion.”

Davis said:

"He used his whole salary to put that money into the locker room. Coach Prime didn’t use Jackson State he had to elevate. If Coach Prime left 10 years from now, people would probably still bash him."

Mercier said:

"From my opinion, it was a great decision he made. I feel like social media has been wrong to do that in the first place. They shouldn’t be bad-talking him. He did a lot to get this far. I don’t understand why people are bad-talking him."

Deion Sanders leaves Jackson State after leading them to undefeated season

Deion Sanders

Coach Prime, as Deion Sanders is affectionately known, took the Colorado head coaching job after doing outstanding work with Jackson State. He led them to an undefeated season (12-0) that saw his team win the SWAC East along with the SWAC Championship, after defeating Southern U 43-23.

Next up is a matchup against North Carolina Central in the Cricket Celebration Bowl. But for all the good Sanders has done, many still feel that he quit on the team he spent three years building.

It was no secret that a coach like 'Prime' was always going to level up his coaching by eventually moving onto a bigger program and in Colorado, he has found his latest project to test himself.

Unfortunately, most people don't see it that way.

